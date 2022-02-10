|
10.02.2022 13:45:12
Interpublic Group Of Companies Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Interpublic Group Of Companies Inc. (IPG) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $357.9 million, or $0.90 per share. This compares with $112.3 million, or $0.28 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Excluding items, Interpublic Group Of Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $326.3 million or $0.82 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.81 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.9% to $2.93 billion from $2.55 billion last year.
Interpublic Group Of Companies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): $357.9 Mln. vs. $112.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.90 vs. $0.28 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.81 -Revenue (Q4): $2.93 Bln vs. $2.55 Bln last year.
