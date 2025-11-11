Interpublic Group Of Companies Q3 Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG) reported that its net income available to common stockholders for the third quarter climbed to $124.2 million or $0.34 per share from $20.1 million or $0.05 per share last year.

Total revenue for the quarter declined to $2.494 billion from $2.629 billion last year.

Analysts expected the company to report earnings of $0.73 per share and revenues of $2.19 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.