Interpublic Group Q2 Profit Increases

(RTTNews) - Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG) Friday announced an increase in second quarter earnings $265.5 million from $229.6 million in the previous month. On a per share basis, earnings were $0.68, up from $0.58 per share last year.

Total revenue for the quarter declined 2.5 percent to $2.666 bililon from $2.735 billion in the prior year.