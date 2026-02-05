INTERROLL Aktie

INTERROLL für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 907155 / ISIN: CH0006372897

05.02.2026 06:30:03

Interroll announces Board of Directors nominees for election at the Annual General Meeting

Interroll Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
05.02.2026 / 06:30 CET/CEST

05.02.2026 / 06:30 CET/CEST

If the email looks unformatted, please use this alternative link.

PRESS RELEASE

Sant'Antonino, Switzerland, February 5, 2026. The Board of Directors of INTERROLL Holding AG has decided to nominate Mrs. Barbara Bergmeier and Mr. David Kurmann for election to the Board of Directors at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting on June 12, 2026.

Mrs. Barbara Bergmeier is a highly experienced and successful global operations executive with a distinguished career at BMW, Dräxlmaier, Airbus and Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) where she has led operations including manufacturing, supply chain and procurement, with accountability for the complete ecosystem. In JLR she served as Executive Board Member for Industrial Operation and as Strategic Advisor. Mrs. Bergmeier’s expertise in human resources, global operations, and cross-cultural leadership in Asia (including India) and the Americas will complement the Board’s existing competencies. Subject to her election as board member by the Annual General Meeting, Interroll also nominates her as an independent member to be elected to the Remuneration and Nomination Committee.

Mr. David Kurmann  has extensive experience in portfolio management, value creation and corporate development across industrial, technology, and services businesses. He is a member of the Executive Team of EGS Beteiligungen AG and has a background in top-tier strategy consulting. He holds multiple Board and Chairmanship positions in industrial and technology companies and has led complex M&A, transformation, and post-merger integration initiatives in Switzerland and internationally.
With these nominations, the Board of Directors aims to further strengthen and complement its collective skills and experience in order to support Interroll’s strategic objectives and sustainable long-term development.
 

Media Contact:
Elisa Ranieri  
Head of Communication 
Via Gorelle 3 ¦ 6592 Sant'Antonino ¦ Switzerland 
+41 91 850 2521 
media@interroll.com 
www.interroll.com 


End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Interroll Holding AG
Via Gorelle 3
6594 S.Antonino
Switzerland
Phone: +41 91 850 25 25
Fax: +41 91 850 25 55
E-mail: investor.relations@interroll.com
Internet: www.interroll.com
ISIN: CH0006372897
Valor: 637289
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2269830

 
End of News EQS News Service

2269830  05.02.2026 CET/CEST

