Interroll Annual General Meeting 2022: All proposals receive approval

Sant'Antonino, Switzerland, May 16, 2022. At the Annual General Meeting of INTERROLL Holding AG on May 13, 2022, the shareholders approved all proposals of the Board of Directors by a large majority.

Interroll's Annual General Meeting 2022 was once again held in camera due to the ongoing situation in connection with the coronavirus. However, shareholders were able to follow the meeting via livestream.

The shareholders approved in advance all proposals in electronic form or by written instruction to the independent proxy, including the total amount of remuneration for the members of the Board of Directors for the period from the Annual General Meeting 2022 to the Annual General Meeting 2023 and the total amount of remuneration for the members of the Group Management for the year 2022.

The appropriation of profits for the 2021 financial year was approved by a large majority. The shareholders will receive a distribution in the form of a dividend of CHF 31.00, which is CHF 4.00 higher than in the previous year.

All proposed members of the Board of Directors confirmed

Paul Zumbühl was re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors by a large majority. Urs Tanner resigned as a member of the Board of Directors. The Board of Directors of Interroll now again consists of 6 members.