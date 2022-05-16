|
16.05.2022 06:30:31
Interroll Annual General Meeting 2022: All proposals receive approval
|
Interroll Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM
Sant'Antonino, Switzerland, May 16, 2022. At the Annual General Meeting of INTERROLL Holding AG on May 13, 2022, the shareholders approved all proposals of the Board of Directors by a large majority.
Interroll's Annual General Meeting 2022 was once again held in camera due to the ongoing situation in connection with the coronavirus. However, shareholders were able to follow the meeting via livestream.
The shareholders approved in advance all proposals in electronic form or by written instruction to the independent proxy, including the total amount of remuneration for the members of the Board of Directors for the period from the Annual General Meeting 2022 to the Annual General Meeting 2023 and the total amount of remuneration for the members of the Group Management for the year 2022.
The appropriation of profits for the 2021 financial year was approved by a large majority. The shareholders will receive a distribution in the form of a dividend of CHF 31.00, which is CHF 4.00 higher than in the previous year.
All proposed members of the Board of Directors confirmed
Paul Zumbühl was re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors by a large majority. Urs Tanner resigned as a member of the Board of Directors. The Board of Directors of Interroll now again consists of 6 members.
Contact
Interroll shares
About Interroll
End of ad hoc announcement
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Interroll Holding AG
|Via Gorelle 3
|6594 S.Antonino
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 91 850 25 25
|Fax:
|+41 91 850 25 55
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@interroll.com
|Internet:
|www.interroll.com
|ISIN:
|CH0006372897
|Valor:
|637289
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1352657
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1352657 16-May-2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu INTERROLL AGmehr Nachrichten
|
06:30
|Interroll Generalversammlung 2022: Alle Anträge erhalten Zustimmung (EQS Group)
|
06:30
|Interroll Annual General Meeting 2022: All proposals receive approval (EQS Group)
|
18.03.22
|Record order intake, sales and EBIT (EQS Group)
|
18.03.22
|Rekord in Auftragseingang, Umsatz und EBIT (EQS Group)
|
26.01.22
|Strong growth in sales and order intake (EQS Group)
|
26.01.22
|Starkes Wachstum bei Umsatz und Auftragseingang (EQS Group)
|
02.08.21
|Das geht in Österreich und der Schweiz: Interroll mit "Rückroll-Potenzial" (Der Aktionär)
Analysen zu INTERROLL AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|INTERROLL AG
|2 160,00
|0,00%