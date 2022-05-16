16.05.2022 06:30:31

Interroll Annual General Meeting 2022: All proposals receive approval

Interroll Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM
Interroll Annual General Meeting 2022: All proposals receive approval

16-May-2022 / 06:30 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Sant'Antonino, Switzerland, May 16, 2022. At the Annual General Meeting of INTERROLL Holding AG on May 13, 2022, the shareholders approved all proposals of the Board of Directors by a large majority.

Interroll's Annual General Meeting 2022 was once again held in camera due to the ongoing situation in connection with the coronavirus. However, shareholders were able to follow the meeting via livestream.

The shareholders approved in advance all proposals in electronic form or by written instruction to the independent proxy, including the total amount of remuneration for the members of the Board of Directors for the period from the Annual General Meeting 2022 to the Annual General Meeting 2023 and the total amount of remuneration for the members of the Group Management for the year 2022.

The appropriation of profits for the 2021 financial year was approved by a large majority. The shareholders will receive a distribution in the form of a dividend of CHF 31.00, which is CHF 4.00 higher than in the previous year.

 

All proposed members of the Board of Directors confirmed

Paul Zumbühl was re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors by a large majority. Urs Tanner resigned as a member of the Board of Directors. The Board of Directors of Interroll now again consists of 6 members.

Contact
Martin Regnet
Head of Communications & Investor Relations
Via Gorelle 3 6592 Sant'Antonino Switzerland
+41 91 850 25 21
investor.relations@interroll.com
www.interroll.com

Interroll shares
The registered shares of Interroll Holding AG are traded in the Main Standard of the SIX Swiss Exchange under the security number 637289.

About Interroll
The Interroll Group is the world's leading provider of material handling solutions. The company was founded in 1959 and has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 1997. Interroll supplies system integrators and equipment manufacturers with a comprehensive range of platform-based products and services in the categories "Rollers" (conveyor rollers), "Drives" (motors and drives for conveyor systems), "Conveyors & Sorters" (conveyors & sorters) and "Pallet Handling" (pallet conveying and storage). Interroll solutions are used in express and postal services, e-commerce, airports, food & beverage, fashion, automotive and other industries. The company counts leading brands such as Amazon, Bosch, Coca-Cola, DHL, Nestlé, Procter & Gamble, Siemens, Walmart and Zalando among its users. Headquartered in Switzerland, Interroll has a global network of 35 companies with sales of CHF 640.1 million and 2,600 employees (2021).


End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Interroll Holding AG
Via Gorelle 3
6594 S.Antonino
Switzerland
Phone: +41 91 850 25 25
Fax: +41 91 850 25 55
E-mail: investor.relations@interroll.com
Internet: www.interroll.com
ISIN: CH0006372897
Valor: 637289
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1352657

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1352657  16-May-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1352657&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu INTERROLL AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu INTERROLL AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

INTERROLL AG 2 160,00 0,00% INTERROLL AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Schwache chinesische Konjunkturdaten: Asiatische Indizes uneinheitlich
Zum Wochenbeginn laufen Asiens Börsen in unterschiedliche Richtungen - in Japan geht es aufwärts, der chinesische Markt zeigt sich dagegen leichter.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen