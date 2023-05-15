Interroll Annual General Meeting 2023: All proposals receive approval

Sant'Antonino, Switzerland, May 15, 2023. At the Annual General Meeting of INTERROLL Holding AG on May 12, 2023, the shareholders approved all proposals of the Board of Directors by a large majority

The appropriation of profits for the financial year 2022 was approved by a large majority. The shareholders will receive a distribution in the form of a dividend of CHF 32.00, which is CHF 1.00 higher than in the previous year.

The amendment of the Articles of Incorporation to comply with the new Swiss corporate law reform and to take into account current best practice in corporate governance was approved by a large majority.

In two separate votes, the shareholders approved the total amount of compensation for the members of the Board of Directors for the period from the Annual General Meeting 2023 to the Annual General Meeting 2024 as well as the total amount of compensation for the members of the Executive Committee for the year 2023.

All proposed directors confirmed

Paul Zumbühl was re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors by a large majority.