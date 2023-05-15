15.05.2023 10:35:32

Interroll Annual General Meeting 2023: All proposals receive approval

Sant'Antonino, Switzerland, May 15, 2023. At the Annual General Meeting of INTERROLL Holding AG on May 12, 2023, the shareholders approved all proposals of the Board of Directors by a large majority

The appropriation of profits for the financial year 2022 was approved by a large majority. The shareholders will receive a distribution in the form of a dividend of CHF 32.00, which is CHF 1.00 higher than in the previous year.

The amendment of the Articles of Incorporation to comply with the new Swiss corporate law reform and to take into account current best practice in corporate governance was approved by a large majority.

In two separate votes, the shareholders approved the total amount of compensation for the members of the Board of Directors for the period from the Annual General Meeting 2023 to the Annual General Meeting 2024 as well as the total amount of compensation for the members of the Executive Committee for the year 2023.

All proposed directors confirmed
Paul Zumbühl was re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors by a large majority.

About Interroll 
The Interroll Group is the world's leading provider of material handling solutions. The company was founded in 1959 and has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 1997. Interroll supplies system integrators and equipment manufacturers with a comprehensive range of platform-based products and services in the categories "Rollers" (conveyor rollers), "Drives" (motors and drives for conveyor systems), "Conveyors & Sorters" (conveyors & sorters) and "Pallet Handling" (pallet conveying and storage). Interroll solutions are used in express and postal services, e-commerce, airports, food & beverage, fashion, automotive and other industries. The company counts leading brands such as Amazon, Bosch, Coca-Cola, DHL, Nestlé, Procter & Gamble, Siemens, Walmart and Zalando among its users. Headquartered in Switzerland, Interroll has a global network of 35 companies with a turnover of 664.4 CHF million and 2,500 employees (average number of employees in 2022).
 


