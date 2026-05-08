Interroll Holding AG announces the acquisition of Royal Apollo Group

Sant’Antonino, Switzerland / Coevorden, the Netherlands – May 8th, 2026 – INTERROLL Holding AG today announced that it has acquired Royal Apollo Group, a Netherlands-based provider of vertical conveying, logistic and baling solutions.

Headquartered in the Netherlands and founded nearly 180 years ago, Royal Apollo Group provides vertical conveying solutions, including spiral conveyor systems, and also operates in the logistics systems and baling markets. The Group has three manufacturing sites and a global sales, service and spare parts organization supporting customers across the full system lifecycle, from installation and commissioning to maintenance, modernization, and parts supply.

“With this acquisition, we add Royal Apollo Group’s spiral conveyor technology to Interroll’s conveying portfolio, closing a gap in our offering and strengthening our lifecycle services and spare parts business,” said Markus Asch, CEO of Interroll. “The businesses are complementary, and we will focus on integration and making this product range available to our customers and system integrators worldwide as well as new customers that we will be able to reach thanks to this move”.

This acquisition strengthens Interroll’s equity value proposition by enhancing the strategic fit and resilience of our portfolio, expanding our addressable market, and unlocking value through global scale, cross-selling, and lifecycle services.

“Royal Apollo Group is joining Interroll,” said Claudia van den Pol, CEO and owner of Royal Apollo Group. “This move gives us access to Interroll’s much wider global network, an opportunity we would not have had if we remained independent. Our products and services complement Interroll’s offering well, and together we will combine our strengths to align product development, operations, and go-to-market activities over time.”

Following the acquisition, Interroll will focus on strengthening its vertical conveying activities and expanding lifecycle services and spare parts support, aligned with Interroll’s Global Platforms strategy and Global Lifetime Service.

Signing and closing of the transaction took place simultaneously on May 7th, 2026. The purchase price remains undisclosed.