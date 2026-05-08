INTERROLL Aktie

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WKN: 907155 / ISIN: CH0006372897

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08.05.2026 06:30:07

Interroll Holding AG announces the acquisition of Royal Apollo Group

Interroll Holding AG / Key word(s): Acquisition
Interroll Holding AG announces the acquisition of Royal Apollo Group

08-May-2026 / 06:30 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Sant’Antonino, Switzerland / Coevorden, the Netherlands – May 8th, 2026 – INTERROLL Holding AG today announced that it has acquired Royal Apollo Group, a Netherlands-based provider of vertical conveying, logistic and baling solutions. 

Headquartered in the Netherlands and founded nearly 180 years ago, Royal Apollo Group provides vertical conveying solutions, including spiral conveyor systems, and also operates in the logistics systems and baling markets. The Group has three manufacturing sites and a global sales, service and spare parts organization supporting customers across the full system lifecycle, from installation and commissioning to maintenance, modernization, and parts supply.

“With this acquisition, we add Royal Apollo Group’s spiral conveyor technology to Interroll’s conveying portfolio, closing a gap in our offering and strengthening our lifecycle services and spare parts business,” said Markus Asch, CEO of Interroll. “The businesses are complementary, and we will focus on integration and making this product range available to our customers and system integrators worldwide as well as new customers that we will be able to reach thanks to this move”.

This acquisition strengthens Interroll’s equity value proposition by enhancing the strategic fit and resilience of our portfolio, expanding our addressable market, and unlocking value through global scale, cross-selling, and lifecycle services.

“Royal Apollo Group is joining Interroll,” said Claudia van den Pol, CEO and owner of Royal Apollo Group. “This move gives us access to Interroll’s much wider global network, an opportunity we would not have had if we remained independent. Our products and services complement Interroll’s offering well, and together we will combine our strengths to align product development, operations, and go-to-market activities over time.”

Following the acquisition, Interroll will focus on strengthening its vertical conveying activities and expanding lifecycle services and spare parts support, aligned with Interroll’s Global Platforms strategy and Global Lifetime Service. 

Signing and closing of the transaction took place simultaneously on May 7th, 2026. The purchase price remains undisclosed.

Investor contacts:
Markus Asch                                                                                             Heinz Hössli
CEO                                                                                                           CFO
+41 91 850 25 44                                                                                       +41 91 850 25 44
Via Gorelle 3 ¦ 6592 Sant'Antonino ¦ Switzerland                                    Via Gorelle 3 ¦ 6592 Sant'Antonino ¦ Switzerland
investor.relations@interroll.com                                                                 investor.relations@interroll.com
www.interroll.com                                                                                       www.interroll.com


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: Interroll Holding AG
Via Gorelle 3
6594 S.Antonino
Switzerland
Phone: +41 91 850 25 25
Fax: +41 91 850 25 55
E-mail: investor.relations@interroll.com
Internet: www.interroll.com
ISIN: CH0006372897
Valor: 637289
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2323236

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2323236  08-May-2026 CET/CEST

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