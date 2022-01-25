Intersect ENT: Real-world Data Support Use Of PROPEL In Patients Undergoing Endoscopic Sinus Surgery

(RTTNews) - Intersect ENT, Inc. (XENT) reported positive results of an observational, cohort study using real-world evidence data from adult patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with or without nasal polyps who underwent endoscopic sinus surgery. The company said the results showed that patients receiving PROPEL sinus implants following sinus surgery had lower healthcare resource utilization over a postoperative period of 18 months compared with patients who did not receive an implant.

"We intend to incorporate these findings into our ongoing discussions with payers as we strive to increase patient and physician access to PROPEL in appropriate populations," said Thomas West, CEO of Intersect ENT.