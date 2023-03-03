+++ Rückkehr der Zinsen ▪ 2023 optimales Marktumfeld für Zertifikate ▪ raiffeisenzertifikate.at ▪ in Zeichnung und handelbar +++-w-
03.03.2023 07:00:43

Intershop has received a significant purchase offer for a property

Intershop has received a significant purchase offer for a property

03-March-2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Company portrait

Intershop is a real estate company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and active in Switzerland, which invests principally in commercial properties. As of 31/12/2022, its portfolio included 49 properties with a lettable area of approx. 517,000 m² and a market value of some 1.4 billion Swiss francs. Intershop invests mainly in the Zurich area, around Lac Leman and along the main traffic arteries. Its portfolio combines high yields with security, thanks to diversification by geography and type of use, with considerable potential for value appreciation in the properties with development potential.

Agenda

 

 

 

30/03/2023

60th Annual General Meeting

22/08/2023

Publication of half-year report 2023 with online presentation for media and financial

analysts

 


Company: Intershop Holding AG
Giessereistrasse 18
8031 Zurich
Switzerland
Phone: +41 44 5441000
Fax: +41 44 5441001
E-mail: info@intershop.ch
Internet: https://intershop.ch/
ISIN: CH0273774791
Valor: 27377479
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
