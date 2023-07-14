14.07.2023 18:00:19

Intershop terminates sales negotiations for a real estate property

Intershop Holding AG / Key word(s): Real Estate
Intershop terminates sales negotiations for a real estate property

14-Jul-2023 / 18:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

14th July 2023

Ad hoc Announcement pursuant to Article 53 LR

On March 3, 2023, Intershop announced that it had received an offer to purchase a real estate property from a renowned, solvent interested party.

This offer has not been confirmed, and the negotiations have now been terminated.

Company portrait

Intershop is a real estate company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and active in Switzerland, which invests principally in commercial properties. As of 31/12/2022, its portfolio included 49 properties with a lettable area of approx. 517,000 m² and a market value of some 1.4 billion Swiss francs. Intershop invests mainly in the Zurich area, around Lac Leman and along the main traffic arteries. Its portfolio combines high yields with security, thanks to diversification by geography and type of use, with considerable potential for value appreciation in the properties with development potential.

Agenda

 

 

 

22/08/2023

Publication of half-year report 2023 with online presentation for media and financial analysts

27/02/2024

Publication of annual report 2023 with media and financial analysts conference

27/03/2024

61st Ordinary Annual General Meeting

End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: Intershop Holding AG
Giessereistrasse 18
8031 Zurich
Switzerland
Phone: +41 44 5441000
Fax: +41 44 5441001
E-mail: info@intershop.ch
Internet: https://intershop.ch/
ISIN: CH0273774791
Valor: 27377479
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1680853

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1680853  14-Jul-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1680853&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Intershopmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Intershopmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Intershop 447,00 0,45% Intershop

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Beginn der Bilanzsaison: ATX und DAX gehen etwas schwächer ins Wochenende -- Börsen in Fernost zum Handelsende überwiegend stärker
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt wurden vor dem Wochenende leichte Verluste beobachtet. Der deutsche Leitindex schloss knapp unterhalb der Nulllinie. Die Wall Street baut am Freitag ihre Vortagesgewinne weiter aus. Die asiatischen Börsen standen am Freitag vorwiegend im Plus.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen