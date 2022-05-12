Intersolar Europe 2022: Trina Solar to present global launches of smart solar PV products and solutions

Strong commitment to the region, aiming to provide Future-Proof Power for Europe

MUNICH, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trina Solar, a leading global PV and smart energy total solution provider, is showing a wide range of innovative products and smart energy solutions at this year's Intersolar Europe at its booth A1.370, held in Munich from May 11th-13th. Global launches include a new generation of Vertex S and Vertex rooftop modules; smart TrinaTracker solutions to maximize yield; and high-performance energy storage systems by Trina Storage. Trina Solar is also celebrating its 25th anniversary. In its 25 years in the market, Trina Solar has not only shipped 100GW+ of high-performance modules, but also evoluted from a pure module manufacturer to a global smart energy industry leader with distinct business areas along the solar PV value chain.

New rooftop portfolio: Bringing Europe under the Same Roof

As a truly committed leader in the European market, Trina Solar has created a dedicated portfolio of rooftop modules, adapted to regional customers' needs. The current product range is being upgraded for even more performance while keeping a high degree of compatibility not only with BOS components, but also with local building regulations.

Trina Solar officially launches its second generation of Vertex S universal rooftop modules, with up to 430W, and the Vertex 580W modules for large C&I projects. The new members of the 210mm (G12) family feature innovative cells based on a new generation of 210mm rectangular silicon (G12R) wafers, resulting in higher efficiency and power compared to similar products on the market. Single-module power increases by up to 30W.

Besides completing the rooftop range is the new Vertex S+ module. The premium solution features a dual-glass design, 210mm n-type Vertex cells and is designed for maximum compatibility as well as easy installation. Vertex S+ comes with an extended 25-year product warranty and 30-year performance warranty.

Installation capacity increases by up to 7%, more green energy

The two upgraded modules' efficiency is 0.2-0.3% higher, reaching up to 21.5%, in the meantime offer exceptional system value. The new Vertex S generation can increase installation capacity on residential rooftops by 5–7%. A higher power generation meets higher requirements for daily household use and energy demand from electrical vehicles.

Due to higher string power, the cost of PV cables and mounting systems is lower, and installation time is shortened. Meanwhile, cost of transportation and storage is more competitive, realizing significant balance of system (BOS) savings for developers. On commercial rooftops, up to 2% of initial investment cost can be saved. Compared to 410W reference modules, every shipping container of can carry an additional 18.7kW Vertex S 430W product, for a load of up to 402kW, significantly reducing CO2 emissions.

They are widely applicable globally to meet local carbon emission reduction targets. Besides, the new products are perfectly compatible with a wide range of mainstream inverters and mounting systems.

The new product generation is suitable for all kinds of rooftops. With these newest upgrades, Trina Solar underlines its leadership in residential, commercial, and industrial rooftop application scenarios around the world, but also particularly in the European market.

Bifacial: The new champion of utility-scale systems

Visitors will find the complete range of Vertex dual-glass bifacial modules from 550W to 670W on display, the new standard for reliability and efficiency in utility-scale solar projects for lowest LCOE and maximum yield, features an extended 30-year performance warranty.

Gonzalo de la Viña, Head of Europe at Trina Solar, commented, "Trina Solar has been playing a leading role in the region for more than 15 years already, with 22GW+ shipped to our markets to date. We have created an impressive team of more than 250 employees in all major European markets. Part of our products and solutions have been designed in Europe, for Europe. Our European team stands firm in our mission to foster future-proof power for Europe."

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/intersolar-europe-2022-trina-solar-to-present-global-launches-of-smart-solar-pv-products-and-solutions-301546247.html

SOURCE Trina Solar Limited