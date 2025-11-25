Intertek YTD LFL Revenue Up 4.3%

(RTTNews) - Intertek Group reported year-to-date revenue of 2.85 billion pounds, growth of 4.6%, with LFL revenue growth of 4.3% and 0.3% growth from M&A. The Group recorded LFL revenue growth of 4.1% in July-Oct: 5.4% in Consumer Products, 6.6% in Corporate Assurance, 0.8% in Health and Safety, 6.0% in Industry and Infrastructure, and stable in the World of Energy.

Intertek Group said it is on track to meet earnings expectations for the full year 2025, with mid-single digit LFL revenue growth at constant currency, strong margin progression and excellent cash generation. For 2026, the Group targets mid-single digit LFL revenue growth.