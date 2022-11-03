Interview Alert: November 8th Midterm Election Predictions in 14 States Based on The Myers Report Google Search

Media Ecologist Jack Myers argues that the increase in personality politics reflects the effective use of media as a catalyst for the rise of totalitarian leaders

"I don't care what you say about me as long as you spell my name right." Typically referring to show business and more recently social media influencers, media visibility and even notoriety is outweighing accuracy, integrity and authenticity in 2022 politics. This is most relevant to the campaigns of Herschel Walker, running for Senate in Georgia; Kari Lake, Senate candidate in Arizona; J.D. Vance, an Ohio Senate candidate; and Mehmet Oz, who's taking on the equally public John Fetterman in the Pennsylvania Senate race. A Google Search analysis published by MediaVillage.com based on research conducted by The Myers Report uncovers interesting and potentially predictive results.

If pure publicity is an accurate and predictive measure of political viability, which it probably is not, then The Myers Report Google search might offer insights on the results of several races pending in the upcoming November 8 election. As a Media Ecologist, Jack Myers, founder of The Myers Report, argues that the emergence of Donald Trump and increase in "personality politics represents an all-to-realistic comparison to the effective use of media as a catalyst for the rise of totalitarian leaders. Our Google search provides insights on how effectively candidates who are facing off in key races use media to advance their names, establish their messages and influence voters."

Below is The Myers Report results of a simple Google search as of October 31 at 7:00pm ET. Results rounded to the nearest thousands and are subject to change, even minute-by-minute based on breaking news coverage (positive and negative). Some results are intuitive and expected, with election eve celebrations projected for Ron Johnson in Wisconsin while gubernatorial candidates Tony Evers (D) and Tim Michels (R) are in a toss-up. Independent Betsy Johnson looks like a winner in Oregon with Catherine Cortez-Mastro gaining a surprisingly easy victory in Nevada.

The Google results suggest important and potentially resounding Democratic wins in Pennsylvania, New Hampshire and Ohio, with Republicans retaining Senate seats in Wisconsin, Florida, and North Carolina.

Our data suggests the Congressional run by Marjorie Taylor-Greene is over while the ascendency of Kari Lake in Arizona may be just beginning, although Mark Kelly appears likely to hold Arizona's Senate seat. In the pivotal state of Georgia, our data suggests that the political careers of both Stacey Abrams and Raphael Warnock may be at an end. In an important local race for our New York readers, Democrat Max Rose appears to be a sure winner against Nicole Malliotakis in a newly gerrymandered district, while the race for Governor may be a squeaker for incumbent Katy Hochul.

Impressively, Max Rose is the leader in Google data results, generating 527 million results, followed by Utah'sMike Lee with 407 million results, Arizona'sMark Kelly at 368 million, Ohio'sTim Ryan with 231 million, and Wisconsin'sRon Johnson at 106 million.

Among the contests we searched, the most surprising underperformances were J.D. Vance in Ohio with only 16 million results, Mehmet Oz at 11 million, Marco Rubio opponent Val Demings with only 1.9 million and Pennsylvania'sDoug Mastriano with only 1.5 million.

On election night and the days after as ballots are counted and inevitable controversies arise, we can look back to see if press visibility and publicity, as measured by Google search results, proved prescient, irrelevant, or both. Most importantly, VOTE.

Data based on Google Search 10/31/227pm ET

ARIZONA

Governor:

Kari Lake (R) 49,200,000

Katie Hobbs (D) 7,470,000

Senate:

Mark Kelly (D) 368,000,000

Blake Masters (R) 49,100,000

Secretary-of-State:

Adrian Fontes (D) 3,180,000

Mark Finchem (R) 327,000

GEORGIA

Governor:

Brian Kemp (R) 13,600,000

Stacey Abrams (D) 9,630,000

Senate:

Herschel Walker (R) 89,500,000

Raphael Warnock (D) 3,850,000

Secretary-of-State:

Brad Raffensperg (R) 707,000

Ted Metz (L) 528,000

Bee Nguyen (D) 517,000

Congress:

Marcus Flowers (D) 20,600,000

Marjorie Taylor-Greene (R ) 13,300,000

COLORADO

Governor:

Senate:

Joe O'Dea (R) 1,480,000

Michael Bennet 573,000

FLORIDA

Governor:

Ron DeSantis (R) 28.600,000

Charlie Crist (D) 7,940,000

Senate:

Marco Rubio 77,300,000

Val Demings 1,870,000

KANSAS

Governor:

Laura Kelly (D) 5,770,000

Derek Schmidt (R) 465,000

NEW HAMPSHIRE

Senate:

Maggie Hassan (D) 7,290,000

Don Bolduc (R) 2,400,000

NEVADA

Governor:

Joe Lombardo (R) 4,410,000

Steve Sisolak (D) 676,000

Senate:

Catherine Cortes-Mastro (D) 6,490,000

Adam Laxalt (R) 918,000

NEW YORK

Governor:

Katy Hochul (D) 5,800,000

Lee Zeldin (R) 5,640,000

Congress:

Max Rose (D) 527,000,000

Nicole Malliotakis (R) 859.000

NORTH CAROLINA

Senate:

Ted Budd (R) 3,490,000

Cheri Beasley (D) 1,490,000

OHIO

Senate:

Tim Ryan (D) 231,000,000

J.D. Vance (R) 16,100,000

OREGON

Governor:

Betsy Johnson (I) 5,200,000

Tina Kotek (D) 768,000

Christina Drazen (R) 323,000

PENNSYLVANIA

Governor:

Josh Shapiro (D) 8,240,000

Doug Mastriano (R) 1,450,000

Senate:

John Fetterman (D) 30,500,000

Mehmet Oz (R) 11,100,000

UTAH

Senate:

Mike Lee (R) 407,000,000

Evan McMullin (I) 996,000

WISCONSIN

Governor:

Tony Evers (D) 3,870,000

Tim Michels (R) 3,250,000

Senate:

Ron Johnson (R) 106,000,000

Mandela Barnes (D) 3,030,000

About Jack Myers:MediaVillage.com, The Myers Report and AdvancingDiversity.org founder Jack Myers is the nation's best-known media ecologist, business builder and diversity activist. The entrepreneur, researcher, consultant, producer, and best-selling-author has been at the forefront of advancing media industry growth and cultural relevance for four decades. He is among the industry's most respected leaders in trend forecasting, business innovation, and advancing diversity. Myers was the lead consultant developing new media business models for General Motors (GM MediaWorks), Aegis Group (Carat), Turner Broadcasting (Marketing Solutions), among others.

About The Myers Report: The Myers Report is the media industry's most influential B2B research report and strategic guide for senior media, agency and marketer executives. We share exclusive market insights on marketplace economics, trend analyses, revenue-growth opportunities, and more. The Myers Report includes insights from our ongoing Surveys of Advertiser and Agency Decision-Makers and Influencers on Perceptions of Media Value and Organizational Performance. Our insights and data provide guidance for B2B content marketing, workforce education, sales organizational development and diversity recruitment and retention.

