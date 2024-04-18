|
18.04.2024 18:00:00
Interview dialogue: Riding on the wave of cutting-edge technology
What’s the rationale behind the launch of the new STOXX® Semiconductor 30 Index Futures? Mezhgan Qabool : The semiconductor industry has gained interest over the past few years. Developments in artificial intelligence and autonomous driving especially emphasize the relevance of this sector.Semiconductors are essential for defense, communication and technology sectors globally. This prompted nations to reassess their dependence on foreign suppliers and prioritize the secure production and control of semiconductors more than before.Given the geopolitical importance of this sector, Eurex has launched the STOXX® Semiconductor 30 Index Futures as part of our already established strong sector futures offering with ISS-STOXX as investors seek more exposure to the largest semiconductor companies.Why would you want to trade semiconductor futures?Wang Chen Kai: The semiconductor industry has been leading technological advancements in the past and has now become the most important industry. It will likely continue to drive the development of the world economy in the foreseeable future.Therefore, both investments and hedging demands are expected to continue to grow. The trading volume of derivative products will likely correspondingly increase as well.At the same time, experienced traders can also expect to obtain reasonable profits from it.What can you tell us about Eurex’s STOXX® Semiconductor 30 Index Futures product?Mezhgan Qabool: In collaboration with ISS-STOXX, Deutsche Börse Group’s index provider, we developed an index that covers the 30 largest global semiconductor companies listed on US exchanges. This includes Nvidia, one of the most popular stocks in that industry, as well as top Taiwanese names.The index is a USD-based price return index, and the futures trade almost around the clock, from 01:00 CET (08:00 HKT / SGT) to 22:15 CET, covering the full trading day in the US and Asia.A liquidity provider scheme supported the product launch, offering regular rebates and revenue-sharing elements from day one.We have active prices onscreen by our liquidity provider partners, and more are gearing up to participate in the order book in the coming days. We anticipate good liquidity and participation.What are the main benefits of using Eurex’s STOXX® Semiconductor 30 Index Futures?Wang Chen Kai: First, the product’s long trading hours. They offer the advantage of bridging the gap between the closing of Asian markets and the opening of American markets, providing a seamless trading environment on Eurex. This allows for the timely capturing of trading opportunities arising from newly available information.Second, the index comprises major semiconductor companies worldwide, making it a pivotal benchmark for the global semiconductor industry. It accurately reflects the overarching trends within the semiconductor sector.How did you manage your strategies before Eurex launched the STOXX® Semiconductor 30 Index Futures?Wang Chen Kai: Before Eurex launched the STOXX® Semiconductor 30 Index Futures, we typically traded futures from Taiwan, the MSCI TW Index from Hong Kong, and the FTSE Taiwan Index from Singapore, as well as stocks of TSMC, a prominent semiconductor company.These indexes encompass a significant portion of the semiconductor industry, playing a crucial role in our strategy allocation and exerting a pivotal influence on our pricing and arbitrage activities.What are the participation expectations for the STOXX® Semiconductor 30 Index Futures? Mezhgan Qabool: The global semiconductor industry has boomed, with sales growing by more than 20 percent to about $600 billion in 2021. Sales are estimated to double this decade, moving towards US$1 trillion in revenues by 2030.About 70 percent of the growth is predicted to be driven by just three industries: automotive (particularly electric vehicles), data storage (AI and cloud computing), and wireless (smartphones, 5G).The US and European chip industries are looking at diversifying all parts of the semiconductor supply chain: The US intends to grow its domestic capacity share from 11% in 2020 to 30% in 2030, and Europe is aiming to expand its share from 9% to 20% over the same period. America leads the world in chip design, with American companies accounting for 47% of global semiconductor sales in 2019, while South Korea and Taiwan lead in manufacturing, with 43% of global manufacturing capacity.Each of the five major global semiconductor producers—China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and the United States—is also a large chip importer.Given the global and geopolitical intricacies and the fact that the global semiconductor production system is integrated and not easy to disentangle, we foresee relevance for this product across our global client base.We are seeing increasing demand in Asia, where Taiwanese companies are well represented in the index, and appetite from our US and European client bases is growing.Further, strategically, the product fits well with our goals to increase our offering in themes and sectors, leveraging our innovative index-based solutions.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Deutsche Boerse AG Unsponsored American Deposit
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Deutsche Boerse AG Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1-10 Shmehr Nachrichten
|
08.04.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Deutsche Boerse verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
06.02.24
|Ausblick: Deutsche Boerse legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
23.01.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Deutsche Boerse veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
23.11.23
|Deutsche Börse-Aktie unbewegt: Deutsche Börse zieht Lehren aus Linde-Fiasko: Neure DAX-Regeln (dpa-AFX)
Analysen zu Deutsche Boerse AG Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1-10 Shmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!