InterVision Expands Onshore and Offshore Capabilities with Acquisition of Virtuosity

Leading strategic service provider increases global reach and services through most recent acquisition

SAN JOSE, Calif. and ST. LOUIS, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InterVision , the leading IT strategic service provider, today announced the acquisition of Virtuosity Consulting, a technology firm with a strong global presence and extensive experience with Digital Transformation services. This transaction is yet another step forward in InterVision's strategy to expand territory, grow technical depth, add innovative offerings, and deliver even more value to clients.

"Virtuosity is an established, global consultant with over 150 talented employees across the US, Europe and India," said Jonathan Lerner, President and CEO of InterVision. "Committed to client success, we want to expand our global reach to address customers' growing needs, to provide exemplary, follow-the-sun support and to continue to deepen our technical expertise and solutions. Virtuosity's experience with top-tier hyperscalers, adds valuable services focused on business and process automation, software engineering, system integration, Web 3.0 technologies, and digital intelligence, to our already well-established IT consulting and professional services portfolio. This strategic acquisition accelerates our plan to provide greater value to our customers and prospects."

In 2021, enterprise software spending hit $601 billion globally. As the technology market continues to accelerate, working with global managed service providers with deep expertise in both Microsoft and AWS will be crucial to long-term business success. "With the acquisition of Virtuosity, InterVision is even better equipped to provide greater value to enterprises along their innovation journeys," said Lerner.

"Virtuosity is excited to be part of InterVision's continuing quest to innovate with the best in the industry to bring big time technology solutions and services to our customers. This partnership elevates the already renowned InterVision brand as recognized leader in the managed services space by bringing a combination of disruptive agility, a 24-hour development capability, and a platform for launching InterVision into the Web3.0 evolution," shared Brent Lazarenko, Managing Partner at Virtuosity Consulting.

InterVision was founded in 1993 and has a national presence with 14 offices and 450+ employees, servicing more than 1,500 clients from coast to coast. The company's principal shareholders include MidOcean Partners, Huron Capital and members of management. Over the last five years, InterVision has acquired a number of leading firms to expand its territory, its portfolio of offerings, and drive value to its customers.

"InterVision is paving the way for what it means to provide real value to customers," shared Elias Dokas, Managing Director at MidOcean Partners. "The recent acquisition of Virtuosity is a testament to InterVision's dedication to its customers, and we firmly believe in the direction, vision and future of this growing and innovative organization."

To learn more about InterVision and its services visit www.intervision.com.

About InterVision Systems

InterVision is the leading strategic services provider, delivering and supporting complex IT solutions for mid-to-enterprise and public sector organizations throughout the US. With more than 25 years of experience, coupled with one of the most comprehensive product portfolios of managed IT service offerings available, the company is uniquely positioned to guide clients through any stage of their technology journeys. InterVision drives business outcomes with an unparalleled focus on the customer experience to help organizations be more competitive, compliant, and secure. To learn more, visit www.intervision.com.

About Virtuosity

Virtuosity is a global technology services and consulting firm executing Digital Transformation and technology initiatives for all levels of sizes of enterprise. With locations throughout North America as well as development and support centers in India across Navi Mumbai, Chennai, and Bangalore, our services focus on business and process automation, Software Engineering, System Integration, Web3.0 technologies, and Digital Intelligence.

For more information contact info@virtuositycg.com or 425-999-4044, or visit https://www.virtuositycg.com/

