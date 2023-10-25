Interwell Health Appoints Chief Growth Officer

Stephanie Gutendorf Joins Leader in Value-Based Kidney Care to Help Accelerate Growth

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Interwell Health, a kidney care management company that partners with physicians on its mission to reimagine healthcare, has appointed Stephanie Gutendorf as chief growth officer on the company's executive leadership team.

Gutendorf is responsible for leading Interwell's growth strategy as the company forges new partnerships across the country to advance its leading value-based model for kidney care. She has a long track record of growing innovative healthcare companies in various stages.

"Stephanie has a deep understanding of value-based care and what it takes for innovative companies to reach the next level of impact and success," said Robert Sepucha, chief executive officer of Interwell Health. "She will help us build the partnerships necessary to expand our reach and help even more people with kidney disease live their best lives. We are excited to have Stephanie join our team and help us reimagine healthcare."

Gutendorf most recently served as an early leader at Homeward Health, a company focused on improving rural healthcare delivery. In her role as senior vice president of market strategy, she led Homeward's growth efforts in new and existing markets. Prior to that position, Gutendorf served as senior vice president of enterprise partnerships at GRAIL, a biotechnology company focused on detecting cancer early.

In a previous role as senior vice president of health services and Medicare market at Livongo, which then merged with Teladoc Health, Gutendorf led the strategic and commercial health plan segment. She developed virtual health strategies for health plans and led efforts to become the first digital health company to undergo Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) accreditation.

Her long-term commitment to advocating for increasing access to innovative care and improving equity includes working at The Advisory Board Company, and as a Fellow at the Global Health Council. Gutendorf holds a BA in International Relations and Diplomacy from Seton Hall University.

"I am humbled to join the team at Interwell Health, and I look forward to partnering with our clients and providers to accelerate growth, so we can improve the lives of even more patients," said Gutendorf. "It's a privilege to carry forward Interwell's mission to reimagine healthcare by impacting the lives of people living with chronic kidney disease, which aligns with my passion to empower people with chronic conditions to live their best lives."

Gutendorf joins Interwell at a time of significant growth over the last year. The company, which just announced an expansion of its work with a large national payer, currently supports 125,000 patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) and manages more than $7 billion in annual medical costs. Interwell also recently announced its network of nephrologists has reached 1,700 providers, after adding more than 20 new practices in the past year.

About Interwell Health

Interwell Health is a kidney care management company that partners with physicians on its mission to reimagine healthcare – with the expertise, compassion, and vision to set the standard for the industry and help patients live their best lives. The company is differentiated by its ability to deliver improved clinical outcomes and better quality of life for patients, reduce the total cost of care for payer partners, and provide the resources physicians need to thrive in a value-based world – all at scale. To learn more, visit interwellhealth.com.

Media Contact

Brad Puffer

Interwell Health

media@Interwellhealth.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/interwell-health-appoints-chief-growth-officer-301966413.html

SOURCE Interwell Health