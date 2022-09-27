InterWell Health Enhances Capabilities to Transform Kidney Care with Addition of Acumen Physician Solutions

Leading Electronic Health Record and Practice Management Software for Nephrology Practices will Accelerate Care Coordination for People Living with Chronic Kidney Disease

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InterWell Health, the nation's premier, physician- centric value-based kidney care provider, has enhanced its ability to transform kidney care with the addition of Acumen Physician Solutions (Acumen), a former division of Fresenius Medical Care North America.

Acumen is the leading provider of electronic health record (EHR) and patient management software designed especially for nephrologists caring for people living with chronic kidney disease (CKD). More than 2,000 kidney care providers have implemented the Acumen Epic Connect platform, created in partnership with Epic, the most commonly used EHR software in the U.S. The platform has been specifically configured to support new value-based models of care with additional capabilities such as a physician rounding tool, payer integration, embedded analytics, population health management, and interoperability with other providers.

"The addition of Acumen accelerates our ability to provide the most comprehensive offering to kidney care providers to support their move to value-based care," said Robert Sepucha, Chief Executive Officer of InterWell Health. "This technology is a perfect complement to our existing tools that are identifying high risk patients to reduce hospitalizations, and connecting patients with leading education platforms, care teams, and peer mentors. We are committed to slowing the progression of disease, increasing transplant rates, accelerating adoption of home dialysis, and improving health equity."

"We are thrilled to be joining the new InterWell Health as they work to transform kidney care by improving the lives of people living with CKD earlier in the disease progression and reducing costs to public and private payers," said Sam Gopal, President of Acumen Physician Solutions. "Our technology for physician practices will integrate seamlessly into InterWell Health's existing capabilities and goals, and we hope even more providers will have the opportunity to partner with Acumen as a result of this transaction."

Acumen Epic Connect has been adopted across 150+ nephrology practices including 65% of the InterWell Health network. This custom designed EHR platform offers point-of-care interventions, including imminent hospitalization alerts and tools that improve care coordination between nephrology practices, hospitals, and dialysis centers. EHRs have become the most influential piece of technology in a physician practice – with 5 out of every 8 physician clinical hours per day spent in the EHR1. As such, EHRs are a critical workflow tool that can support and ease change management in the transition to value-based care.

InterWell Health recently completed a three-way merger to create the nation's leading provider of value-based kidney care. The merger of InterWell Health and Acumen did not require regulatory review.

About InterWell Health

InterWell Health is a physician-centered organization dedicated to transforming the future of kidney care in the U.S. by improving the health outcomes and quality of life of people living with chronic kidney disease. The company is differentiated by its ability to deliver improved clinical outcomes and better quality of life for patients, reduce the total cost of care for payer partners, and provide the resources physicians need to thrive in a value-based world – all at scale. Learn more, visit: www.interwellhealth.com.

