Intesa Sanpaolo Q4 Net Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Intesa Sanpaolo (ISNPY.PK, IITSF.PK) reported fourth quarter net income of 1.07 billion euros compared with 179 million euros, a year ago. Net interest income was 3.06 billion euros, up 56.7% compared with 1.95 billion euros, last year.

The Group's net income for 2022 was 5.50 billion euros when excluding provisions / write-downs of 1.4 billion euros for Russia and Ukraine, exceeding the 2022-2025 Business Plan net income target of over 5 billion euros for 2022. This was up 31.4% from last year. Net interest income was 9.5 billion euros, up 20.2% from last year.

The Board of Directors has decided to execute the buyback for the remaining amount of 1.7 billion euros authorised by the ECB.