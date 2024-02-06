|
06.02.2024 14:25:11
Intesa Sanpaolo Q4 Profit Rises, Lifts Dividend; Sees Solid Revenue Growth In FY24
(RTTNews) - Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo (ISNPY.PK, IITSF.PK) reported Tuesday fourth-quarter consolidated net income of 1.60 billion euros, higher than last year's 1.08 billion euros.
Operating income amounted to 6.37 billion euros, up 12.5 percent from 5.67 billion euros in 2022.
Net interest income was 4 billion euros, a growth of 30.4 percent from last year's 3.06 billion euros.
Further, the company said the total dividend per share proposed for 2023 is 29.60 euro cents, including 15.20 euro cents as proposed remaining dividend. The full year dividend is nearly twice the dividend of 16.39 euro cents paid for 2022.
Looking ahead, the company said the implementation of the 2022-2025 Business Plan is proceeding, with the prospect of net income in 2024 and 2025 to exceed 8 billion euros.
For 2024, solid revenue growth is expected, driven by a further increase in net interest income and growth in net fee and commission income.
In Milan, the shares were gaining around 1.45 percent to trade at 2.91 euros.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBerichtssaison bleibt im Fokus: US-Börsen schließen grün -- ATX schließt etwas fester -- DAX mit neuem Rekordhoch -- Staatliche Maßnahmen treiben China-Börsen an - Verluste in Japan
Der ATX präsentierte sich am Dienstag freundlich. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt konnte neue Rekorde erklimmen. Die US-Börsen konnten leichte Gewinne einfahren. Die Märkte in Asien präsentierten sich am Dienstag uneinheitlich.