InTEST Corporation Profit Retreats In Q4

(RTTNews) - inTEST Corporation (INTT) announced earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $1.243 million, or $0.10 per share. This compares with $1.504 million, or $0.12 per share, last year.

Excluding items, inTEST Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1.953 million or $0.16 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 10.3% to $32.822 million from $36.603 million last year.

inTEST Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

Looking ahead, for the first quarter and full year, InTest projects a rise in revenues.

For the first quarter of fiscal 2026, the company expects revenue of $31 million to $33 million, higher than the $26.6 million recorded for the first quarter of fiscal 2025.

For fiscal 2026, InTest anticipates revenue of $125 million to $130 million, up from $113.825 million in fiscal 2025.

INTT was up by 8.11% at $10.80 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.