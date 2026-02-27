inTest Aktie
WKN: 907551 / ISIN: US4611471008
|
27.02.2026 12:43:41
InTEST Corporation Profit Retreats In Q4
(RTTNews) - inTEST Corporation (INTT) announced earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year
The company's earnings totaled $1.243 million, or $0.10 per share. This compares with $1.504 million, or $0.12 per share, last year.
Excluding items, inTEST Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1.953 million or $0.16 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period fell 10.3% to $32.822 million from $36.603 million last year.
inTEST Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $1.243 Mln. vs. $1.504 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.10 vs. $0.12 last year. -Revenue: $32.822 Mln vs. $36.603 Mln last year.
Looking ahead, for the first quarter and full year, InTest projects a rise in revenues.
For the first quarter of fiscal 2026, the company expects revenue of $31 million to $33 million, higher than the $26.6 million recorded for the first quarter of fiscal 2025.
For fiscal 2026, InTest anticipates revenue of $125 million to $130 million, up from $113.825 million in fiscal 2025.
INTT was up by 8.11% at $10.80 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu inTest Corp.
|
27.02.26
|NASDAQ-Handel NASDAQ Composite präsentiert sich zum Handelsende leichter (finanzen.at)
|
27.02.26
|Schwacher Handel: So performt der NASDAQ Composite am Freitagnachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
27.02.26
|Freitagshandel in New York: NASDAQ Composite mittags im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
27.02.26
|Zurückhaltung in New York: NASDAQ Composite notiert zum Start im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
26.02.26
|Ausblick: inTest legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
25.02.26
|Aufschläge in New York: Gewinne im NASDAQ Composite (finanzen.at)
|
24.02.26
|Optimismus in New York: Börsianer lassen NASDAQ Composite zum Ende des Dienstagshandels steigen (finanzen.at)
|
23.02.26
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ Composite beginnt Montagshandel in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)