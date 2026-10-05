InTest Sees Q3 Orders Of $48 To $50 Mln; Shares Up

(RTTNews) - On Monday, InTest Corporation (INTT), a global provider of test and process technology solutions, announced estimated revenue and orders for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, along with estimated backlog as of that date. The estimates are based on a review of preliminary results.

InTest expects record third-quarter 2026 orders of $48 million to $50 million, up 28% to 33% from the same quarter in 2025, driven mainly by strong semiconductor orders.

Revenue is expected to be at the high end of its $33 million to $35 million guidance range, more than 30% above $26.2 million a year earlier.

Backlog at September 30, 2026, is estimated at $58 million to $60 million, up about 28% to 32% from $45.4 million at June 30, 2026.

On the NYSE American, the shares were trading 17.80 percent up at $14.49