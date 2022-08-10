inTEST to Present and Participate at Investor Conferences

inTEST Corporation (NYSE American: INTT), a global supplier of innovative test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in key target markets which include automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor ("semi”), announced that Nick Grant, President & CEO, and Duncan Gilmour, Chief Financial Officer, will present and be available, in person, for investor meetings at the Midwest IDEAS Conference in Chicago, IL on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. The Company will also host investor meetings at the Needham Virtual Semiconductor & SemiCap Conference, held online on Thursday, August 25, 2022.

Midwest IDEAS Conference | August 24, 2022

The inTest presentation is scheduled to begin at 12:45pm Central Time on August 24 and will be accessible through the conference website: https://www.threepartadvisors.com/midwest, or in the investor relations section of the Company's website: ir.intest.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days after the event in the Investors section of the Company’s website.

Needham Virtual Semiconductor and SemiCap Conference | August 25, 2022

For those interested in arranging a one-on-one meeting, please contact your Needham & Company representative.

About inTEST Corporation

inTEST Corporation is a global supplier of innovative test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in key target markets which include automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, and security, as well as both the front-end and back-end of the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Backed by decades of engineering expertise and a culture of operational excellence, inTEST solves difficult thermal, mechanical, and electronic challenges for customers worldwide while generating strong cash flow and profits. inTEST’s strategy leverages these strengths to grow organically and with acquisitions through the addition of innovative technologies, deeper and broader geographic reach, and market expansion. For more information, visit www.intest.com.

