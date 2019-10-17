Inteva Products Expands Manufacturing Capabilities of Inteather™ Material in China

TROY, Mich., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inteva Products, a leading global Tier One automotive supplier of engineered components and systems, announced today that it has entered into a Cooperation Agreement with Suzhou Greentech Material Co., Ltd., through which Greentech will produce Inteva's material solutions, branded as Inteather™, for the China automotive market.

"Working with Greentech as a local supply partner will allow us to better satisfy the needs of the China auto market," said Inteva's Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Gerard Roose. "The region's automakers will benefit from local manufacturing of our Inteather material solutions."

Through this agreement Inteva will utilize Greentech's manufacturing services to produce Inteather for vehicle interior components and systems such as automotive cockpits, instrument panels, door trim, consoles, and more. Greentech will manufacture the material according to Inteva's product and process specifications in order to meet the local sourcing needs of automakers across China.

Inteva launched its Inteather material in 2012. Inteather provides a luxurious look and feel that is resistant to scratches, mars, brittle cracking, color-fading and warping. It is low-odor; emits low VOCs, and it is 100 percent recyclable. The Inteather Eco Trim line also enables the recycling of all scrap, providing the opportunity for automakers to save costs and achieve a carbon footprint of zero.

Inteather has received industry recognition for this material, including three Innovation Awards from the European Association of Automotive Suppliers (CLEPA). Inteather has also been named a finalist in Automotive News' PACE Award, and has received two TPO – Engineered Polyolefin Recognition Awards from Society of Plastics Engineers' (SPE's) Automotive Division.

About Inteva Products

Inteva Products is a leading global automotive supplier providing innovative, reliable, environmentally friendly products that enhance vehicle quality, safety and performance. Inteva has global resources for design, engineering, manufacturing and customer service for Closure Systems, Interior Systems, and Motors & Electronics. Formed in 2008, the tier-one supplier is focused on achieving sustained global growth, providing excellent customer service, and driving innovation. Inteva was founded on innovative solutions and the use of applied technology to drive value-based solutions. The company employs more than 9,000 people in more than 30 sites and maintains its World Headquarters in Troy, Michigan USA. For future company updates, please visit the Inteva Products website, or the company's Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram pages.

