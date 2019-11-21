Intevac Announces Participation in the 8th Annual NYC Investor Summit

Intevac, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVAC), a leading supplier of thin-film processing systems and digital night-vision technologies, today announced that company management will participate in the 8th Annual NYC Investor Summit, being held December 17th, 2019 at the Parker New York Hotel in New York City.

The company’s presentation material utilized during the Summit will be made available on the investor page of the company’s website at www.intevac.com.

About the 8th Annual NYC Summit

The NYC Summit is hosted by executive management from participating companies and will feature a "round-robin” format consisting of small group meetings, each 30 minutes in duration. During the event, investors and analysts will have the opportunity to meet with up to 10 of the 16 management teams during the 30-minute group meeting sessions, as well as opportunities to meet with additional management teams during the breakfast and lunch networking sessions.

The 16 management teams collectively hosting the 2019 NYC Summit include: ACM Research (ACMR), Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS), Aehr Test (AEHR), Alpha & Omega Semiconductor (AOSL), Axcelis (ACLS), BE Semiconductor Industries (BESI.AS), Brooks (BRKS), Cohu (COHU), FormFactor (FORM), Ichor Systems (ICHR), Intevac (IVAC), Kulicke & Soffa (KLIC), Onto Innovation (ONTO — formerly NANO/RTEC), PDF Solutions (PDFS), Photon Control (PHO.TO), and Veeco Instruments (VECO).

The NYC Summit is by invitation only and is open to accredited investors and publishing research analysts. As space is limited, please RSVP early. Hosts reserve the right to limit attendance as necessary. Last day for registration is December 6, 2019.

RSVP Contacts for 8th Annual NYC Summit

To RSVP for the CEO Summit, please contact either of the Summit’s co-chairs.

Laura J. Guerrant-Oiye Claire E. McAdams Guerrant Associates Headgate Partners LLC Phone: (808) 960-2642 Phone: (530) 265-9899 Email: lguerrant@guerrantir.com Email: claire@headgatepartners.com

