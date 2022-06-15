|
15.06.2022 15:00:00
Intevac Announces Participation in Upcoming IDEAS and CEO Summit Investor Events
Intevac, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVAC), a leading supplier of thin-film processing systems, today announced the Company’s participation in two upcoming investor events:
12th Annual East Coast IDEAS Conference
Virtual format with on-demand investor presentation
1x1 meetings scheduled for Wednesday, June 22nd, 2022
14th Annual CEO Summit
Wednesday, July 13th, 2022
Small group meetings in AM meeting session: 9:30am until 12:00pm
St. Regis San Francisco (convenient to SEMICON West/DAC 2022)
Intevac’s pre-recorded investor presentation for the IDEAS Conference is scheduled to become available at 6:00 am EDT on June 22nd and will be accessible via webcast through the conference website, the host’s main website: www.IDEASconferences.com, and in the investor relations section of the Company's website under Events, at https://ir.intevac.com/. The same investor presentation material will be utilized for the CEO Summit three weeks later and will also be available on the Company’s IR website.
About the 12th Annual East Coast IDEAS Conference
The IDEAS Investor Conferences are held annually in Boston, Chicago and Dallas and are produced by Three Part Advisors, LLC. 2022’s Boston event will be held virtually. The mission of the IDEAS Conferences is to provide independent regional venues for quality companies to present their investment merits to an influential audience of investment professionals. IDEAS Investor Conferences are "Sponsored by Investors. For Investors.” and for the benefit of regional investment communities. Additional information about the events can be located at www.IDEASconferences.com. If interested in scheduling a meeting with Intevac on June 22nd, please contact Lacey Wesley at (817) 769 -2373 or lwesley@threepa.com.
About the 14th Annual CEO Summit
The CEO Summit is collectively hosted and funded by participating companies and features a "round-robin” format consisting of small group meetings with company management teams. During the event, investors and analysts will have the opportunity to meet with the majority of the 13 management teams during the small group meeting sessions, as well as opportunities to meet with management during the breakfast and lunch networking sessions. The 13 management teams collectively hosting the 14th Annual CEO Summit 2022 include: ACM Research (ACMR), Aehr Test (AEHR), Alpha & Omega Semiconductor (AOSL), Axcelis (ACLS), Camtek Ltd. (CAMT), Cohu (COHU), Everspin Technologies (MRAM), Ichor Systems (ICHR), Intevac (IVAC), Kulicke & Soffa (KLIC), nLIGHT (LASR), Pivotal Systems (PVS.AX), and SkyWater Technology (SKYT).
This year’s CEO Summit is being co-sponsored by Cowen & Co., Intro-act, Jefferies and Stifel. Attendance at the CEO Summit is by invitation only and is available to accredited investors and publishing research analysts. As space is limited, please RSVP early. Hosts reserve the right to limit attendance as necessary. Last day for registration is July 1, 2022.
RSVP Contacts for 14th Annual CEO Summit 2022
To RSVP for the CEO Summit, please contact either of the Summit’s co-chairs.
Laura J. Guerrant-Oiye
Aspen Aerogels
Phone: (508) 826-4573
Email: loiye@aerogel.com
Claire E. McAdams
Headgate Partners LLC
Phone: (530) 265-9899
Email: claire@headgatepartners.com
About Intevac
Founded in 1991, we are the world’s leading provider of hard disk drive (HDD) media processing systems. Over the last 15 years, we have delivered over 160 200 Lean® systems, which currently represent at least 65% of the world’s capacity for HDD disk media production. Today, we believe that all of the new media capacity additions for the HDD industry are being deployed on our 200 Lean platform. With over 30 years of leadership in designing, developing, and manufacturing high-productivity, thin-film processing systems, we also have opportunities to leverage our technology in additional applications, such as protective coatings for the display cover glass market. For more information call 408-986-9888, or visit the Company's website at www.intevac.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220615005090/en/
