Intevac Reports Inducement Grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Intevac, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVAC) ("Intevac” or "the Company”), a leading supplier of thin-film processing systems, today announced, as required by Nasdaq Stock Market rules, the grant of inducement awards to John Dickinson in connection with his appointment as Intevac’s new Vice President of Operations in August 2022. Such grants were made under the Intevac, Inc. 2022 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan, which Intevac’s board of directors approved and adopted on January 19, 2022.

As provided for in Mr. Dickinson’s employment offer letter with Intevac and previously described in the Current Report on Form 8-K filed by Intevac with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 15, 2022 and as an inducement material to him entering into employment, Mr. Dickinson’s inducement grants consist of: (1) an award of time-based restricted stock units covering 50,000 shares of Intevac’s common stock (the "RSU Award”); and (2) an award of performance-based restricted stock units covering 41,300 shares of Intevac’s common stock at target performance (82,600 shares at maximum performance) (the "PRSU Award”). Subject in each case to continued service through the applicable vesting date, the RSU Award is scheduled to vest in approximately equal annual installments over three years beginning on August 15, 2022 and the PRSU Award is eligible to be earned based on achievement of certain stock prices generally based on the average closing price of the Company’s stock over a 30-day period during the performance period commencing on September 15, 2022 and ending on May 31, 2025. The RSU Award and the PRSU Award were granted on September 15, 2022 as a material inducement to Mr. Dickinson’s acceptance of employment with the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About Intevac

Founded in 1991, we are the world’s leading provider of hard disk drive (HDD) media processing systems. Over the last 20 years, we have delivered over 180 200 Lean® systems, which currently represent at least 65% of the world’s capacity for HDD disk media production. Today, we believe that all of the new media capacity additions for the HDD industry are being deployed on our 200 Lean platform. With over 30 years of leadership in designing, developing, and manufacturing high-productivity, thin-film processing systems, we also have opportunities to leverage our technology in additional applications, such as protective coatings for the display cover glass market. For more information call 408-986-9888, or visit the Company’s website at www.intevac.com.

