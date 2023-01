Into the Void: the four-storey Barbican shell set to become a £3.5m home

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Having bought the space in 2006 for £200,000, a former solicitor aims to sell the one-off 3,097 sq ft brutalist space to developersFor years, every day on his way home from work, Christian Keesing passed a vast empty unit within the foot of the Grade II-listed Barbican tower block he lived in.“I’d probably gone past it at least a thousand times, until I had the idea,” Keesing said. The idea was to buy the four-storey space – which had lain empty for almost 50 years – and transform it into a vast and unique home at the bottom of the 43-storey Cromwell Tower in the 1970s brutalist complex. Continue reading...