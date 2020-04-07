Intouch Insight Ltd. Announces Issuance of Stock Options

OTTAWA, April 7, 2020 /CNW/ - Intouch Insight Ltd., ("Intouch") (TSXV: INX) (OTCQB: INXSF). Michael Gaffney, Chairman of Intouch Insight Ltd. reports that the Company's board of directors has approved the grant of options to purchase up to 240,000 common shares at an exercise price of $0.305 per share to directors and officers of the Company. The options were granted April 7, 2020 and are valid until April 6, 2025.

This grant is to replace options which will be expiring May 28 which the directors and officers have agreed to not exercise. The new options are being issued at a higher exercise price than the expiring options which were granted in 2015 with an exercise price of $0.24. In addition, the directors have waived their Q2 fees and the CEO has taken a temporary pay cut effective March 15, 2020.

"We felt strongly that the board of directors lead by example as the entire company continues its efforts to ensure its financial strength when the current global pandemic subsides" said Michael Gaffney, Chairman, Intouch Insight.

About Intouch Insight

Intouch Insight offers a complete portfolio of customer experience management (CEM) products and services that help global brands delight their customers, strengthen brand reputation and improve financial performance. Through its flagship SaaS product, LiaCXTM, Intouch helps clients collect and centralize data from multiple customer touch points, gives them actionable, real-time insights, and provides them with the tools to continuously improve customer experience. Founded in 1992, Intouch is trusted by over 300 of North America's most-loved brands for their customer experience management, customer survey, mystery shopping, mobile forms, operational and compliance audits, and event marketing automation solutions. For more information, visit intouchinsight.com.

Certain statements included in this news release contain forward looking statements, which by their nature are necessarily subject to risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events, and are based on information currently available to the Company and on hypotheses which it considers to be reasonable; however, management warns the reader that hypotheses relative to future events which are beyond the control of management could prove to be false, given that they are subject to certain risks and uncertainties.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Intouch Insight Ltd.