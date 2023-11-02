IntouchCX Names Mitul Kotecha and Shane Kozlowich Co-Chief Executive Officers

WINNIPEG, MB, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - IntouchCX, a global leader in contact center and technology solutions, has announced the appointment of Mitul Kotecha and Shane Kozlowich as its new Co-Chief Executive Officers. Kotecha and Kozlowich, who have both been with the company for over a decade, bring a wealth of experience to the role.

This leadership change follows Greg Fettes' immediate transition from Chief Executive Officer to his new role as Executive Chairman of IntouchCX and Laivly, where he will continue to advise on both companies strategic vision.

"Over the last 23 years, I have been fortunate to lead IntouchCX as we've pushed the boundaries through meaningful engagement and industry-leading innovations," said Fettes. "Mitul and Shane are proven leaders who have been instrumental in our growth and success, and I am excited for their new roles and for what's next in our company's evolution as a disruptive market leader."

Kotecha has held roles with IntouchCX as Chief Financial Officer, and most recently, President and Chief Operations Officer. He has spearheaded major growth, operational, and service delivery strategies across the company's products and solutions offerings.

Kozlowich has also held the roles of President, Chief Financial Officer, and Chief Strategy Officer with IntouchCX, leading strategic initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions for the Company and its global corporate development, finance, accounting, HR, real estate, and technology offerings.

"As IntouchCX's new Co-CEOs, we are eager to share our excitement in driving further success with the company through exceptional performance, innovation and creativity." said Kotecha. Kozlowich added "We understand the importance of growth with continuity especially for our client partners, and we are committed to building on that to drive positive change."

