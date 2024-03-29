|
29.03.2024 15:29:00
Intramotev deploys first battery-electric self-propelled railcar at Cumberland mine
Intramotev, a Missouri-based technology company building autonomous zero-emissions rail solutions, has successfully deployed the world’s first self-propelled battery-electric railcar in a traditional freight train.The company deployed its railcar retrofit — the ReVolt — at Iron Senergy’s Cumberland mine in Waynesburg, Pennsylvania. The car has run for over 1,000 miles between Cumberland and its Alicia Harbor facility.In late 2023, Intramotev was awarded a $200,000 grant from Michigan’s Office of Future Mobility and Electrification to support the deployment of its TugVolt self-propelled railcars at a mining site in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.”We’re excited to deliver the fuel savings and environmental benefits of the ReVolt to our customer Iron Senergy,” Intramotev CEO Tim Luchini said in a news release. “Today’s news marks an important milestone in our work to decarbonize mining and freight transportation, and we’re just getting started.”Later this year, the company will deploy its locomotive replacement, TugVolt, at a calcium mine in Northern Michigan.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu A&T Corpmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu A&T Corpmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerLetzter Handelstag der Karwoche: ATX geht etwas fester ins lange Wochenende -- DAX schließt knapp im Plus
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich an Gründonnerstag kaum verändert. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte am letzten Tag der verkürzten Handelswoche sich in der Nähe der Nulllinie.