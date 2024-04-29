|
29.04.2024 15:50:00
Intrigued by NextEra Energy Partners' Monster Dividend? Check Out These Safer Alternatives First.
NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE: NEP) currently offers an eye-popping dividend yield of more than 12%. That's several times higher than the S&P 500's 1.4% dividend yield. That much higher rate would enable investors to generate a lot more income for every dollar they invest in the renewable energy company. However, since that high dividend yield comes with a higher risk profile, investors seeking to generate a generous passive income stream from the renewable energy sector should consider Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEPC)(NYSE: BEP) or Clearway Energy (NYSE: CWEN)(NYSE: CWEN.A) first. Their high-yielding payouts are on much more sustainable foundations right now.NextEra Energy Partners' stock has lost roughly two-thirds of its value over the past three years. The primary factor has been surging interest rates. They've increased its cost of capital by making it a lot more expensive for the company to issue new debt or shares to refinance existing funding as it matures or finance new investments. While this headwind isn't unique to NextEra Energy Partners, it has hit the company harder because of its weaker financial foundation, including a junk credit rating. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NextEra Energy Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu NextEra Energy Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NextEra Energy Inc
|62,95
|0,21%