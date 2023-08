Intro to Nest.js: The higher-order JavaScript and TypeScript server

Not to be confused with Next.js, Nest.js is a newer and unique approach to JavaScript server technology. It takes a familiar server like Express or Fastify and layers on a number of useful abstractions, which are geared toward empowering and simplifying higher-level application design. Thanks to its distinctive blend of programming paradigms, first-order TypeScript support, and built-in features like dependency injection, Nest.js has steadily grown in popularity over the last few years. Nest.js is an interesting contribution to the JavaScript ecosystem, and well worth your attention. It's a great tool to keep in mind when working with server-side JavaScript and TypeScript.To read this article in full, please click here Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK Zum vollständigen Artikel