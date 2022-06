Intro to PyScript: Run Python in your web browser

PyScript, created by Anaconda, is an experimental but promising new technology that makes the Python runtime available as a scripting language in WebAssembly-enabled browsers.Every modern, commonly used browser now supports WebAssembly, the high-speed runtime standard that many languages (like C, C++, and Rust) can compile to. Python's reference implementation is written in C, and one earlier project, Pyodide, provided a WebAssembly port of the Python runtime.[ Also on InfoWorld: The rise of WebAssembly ]PyScript, though, aims to provide a whole in-browser environment for running Python as a web scripting language. It builds on top of Pyodide but adds or enhances features like the ability to import modules from the standard library, use third-party imports, configure two-way interactions with the Document Object Model (DOM), and do many other things useful in both the Python and JavaScript worlds.To read this article in full, please click here