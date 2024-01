Intro to PyScript: Run Python in your web browser

Created by Anaconda and launched in April 2022, PyScript is an experimental but promising new technology that makes the Python runtime available as a scripting language in WebAssembly-enabled browsers.Every commonly used browser now supports WebAssembly, the high-speed runtime standard that languages like C, C++, and Rust can compile to. Python's reference implementation is written in C, and one earlier project, Pyodide, provided a WebAssembly port of the Python runtime.To read this article in full, please click here Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK Zum vollständigen Artikel