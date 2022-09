Intro to Redwood.js: Rapid application development with React

One of the biggest challenges of building a web application is choosing the technologies you'll use and integrating them into a working stack. Redwood.js is a React-based framework that delivers an out-of-the-box stack, so you can just work with proven technologies that are already well integrated in the framework.Redwood.js unites React, GraphQL, and Prisma to handle your application's UI, API, and data persistence. Around this core are helper tools and built-in capabilities like testing and logging; command-line support for frameworks like Auth0 and TailwindCSS; and the ability to target both serverless and IaaS (Infrastructure-as-a-Service) deployments.To read this article in full, please click here