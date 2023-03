Intro to tRCP: Integrated, full-stack TypeScript

JavaScript has seen some breathtaking evolutionary leaps in its time. Among these were the introduction of server-side JavaScript with Node.js, and of strong typing with TypeScript. The tRPC project combines these two innovations to let developers define and interweave the client and server in a united syntax. Developers get type inference benefits for the entire stack without an intermediary. Let's take a look at tRPC and where it fits in your full-stack TypeScript toolbox.TypeScript Remote Procedure CalltRPC stands for Typescript Remote Procedure Call. Instead of producing an API definition for your back end with something like OpenAPI or GraphQL, tRPC directly infers and applies your TypeScript endpoints. It also applies the client-side parameters to the server. This arrangement makes good sense if you are already writing your entire stack in a strongly typed language like TypeScript. Why introduce another component to orchestrate what you can simply extrapolate?To read this article in full, please click here