Introduced at the 2020 iaedp™ Symposium: Mind, Brain, Body Medicine in Eating Disorders: How One Thing Effects the Next

PEKIN, Ill., Feb. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Mind, Brain, Body Medicine in Eating Disorders: How One Thing Effects the Next," an examination of the complex interplay between the brain, central nervous system and the body in individuals with eating disorders, will be presented for the first time at the International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals (iaedp™) 2020 Symposium in Orlando, March 26-29 at the Omni at ChampionsGate.

Whether a physician, therapist, nutritionist or other clinician involved in the treatment of patients with eating disorders, it is imperative to synthesize and incorporate the multi-faceted approach of the whole person: mind, brain and body.

According to presenter, Joel Jahraus MD, FAED, CEDS, what has been lacking with this approach is a better understanding of how one area is effected by and impacts the others with eating disorder conditions.

Regions of the brain and central nervous system (CNS) that are commonly impaired with an eating disorder not only effect cognitive processing and therapeutic interventions, but can, through the CNS, contribute to a multitude of medical conditions effecting the heart, the gastrointestinal tract, the musculoskeletal system, the reproductive and other bodily systems. In turn, medical decompensation can lead to further feedback impairments with the brain and CNS.

This presentation, delivered by Dr. Jahraus and Jeffrey DeSarbo, DO, focuses on the understanding the interplay between the brain/CNS and the interdependent relationships of the body's organ systems with an understanding that successful treatment and recovery is based on establishing an equilibrium in the physiological function of the brain and body in order for the mind to also fully restore itself.

Dr. Joel Jahraus joined the Oliver-Pyatt Centers team in May 2012 as Medical Director, becoming Chief Medical Officer for Monte Nido and Affiliates' national network in June 2016. He was named a U.S. News and World Report Top Doctor and has been featured in two national eating disorders documentaries, is on the iaedp™ Board of Directors and chairs the Medical Certification Subcommittee.

Dr. DeSarbo is a Psychiatrist and Medical Director of ED-180 Eating Disorder Treatment Programs in Garden City, New York and also is the Program Psychiatrist at Monte Nido, Glen Cove, NY. He has been a specialist in the treatment of eating disorders since 2005, maintaining over 400 active patients with eating disorders. He is also currently authoring two books: Demystifying the Biology Behind Eating Disorders and Why Eating Disorder Treatment Fails.

More information about this and other presentations, as well as events, at the 2020 iaedp™ Symposium can be found at iaedp.com.

About the iaedp™ Foundation: Since 1985, the International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals has provided education and training standards to an international and multidisciplinary group of various healthcare treatment providers and helping professions.

MemberSHARE.iaedp.com is an iaedp™ business journal and online member resource to learn about noteworthy member achievements, continuing education webinars and U.S. and international chapter activity and events; for more information, visit MemberSHARE.

