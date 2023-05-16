|
16.05.2023 15:07:00
Introducing $MMT - The NEW Token for Live Music Fans…
LOS ANGELES, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- What is Music Metaverse Token?
The Music Metaverse Token ($MMT) is a cryptocurrency that harnesses the power of blockchain technology to revolutionize the way fans access live music events. $MMT allows users to purchase concert tickets at a fraction of the standard cost, making it a win-win situation for both artists and music lovers. By offering an unrivalled utility only available for owners of the coin, $MMT is set to challenge the traditional ticketing industry which has seen so many altercations in recent times.
The $MMT platform operates using a combination of smart contracts, blockchain technology, and tokenomics to create a seamless and transparent ticketing process. $MMT can offer significant discounts, up to 90% discount on prices currently on the market, bringing fans more chances to see their favourite artists live.
Fans can purchase these tickets using the $MMT cryptocurrency, and $MMT can be easily purchased on the DEX, UNISWAP where $MMT will reside.
Promote 2 Earn – StreamSpace & Partnership with StreamLIVE
By integrating $MMT into the world-leading live-streaming music platform, StreamLive, digital concert promoters can now earn $MMT by opening and operating their Streamspace – specialized, customizable virtual venues for hosting live music events & creating a social community around whatever the promoter may choose. This groundbreaking partnership creates a seamless and transparent system for promoters to monetize their efforts while also benefiting the wider music community.
StreamLive have already partnered with over 1,000 colleges in USA to bring this incredible offering to the future of the music industry – students studying music in college. Music students are being given the chance to become their own Digital Concert Promoter on the StreamLive platform, benefitting their learning & experience within the industry.
How it works
The process is simple and straightforward:
$MMT is a niche Token for the Music Industry, and for Digital Concert Promoters. It not only provides incredible Utility for Music Fans, but also a major commitment to young music students looking to break into this highly competitive industry.
Key benefits of the Music Metaverse Token
So, get ready to enjoy the show – Music Metaverse Token is here to revolutionize the concert experience for good!
$MMT Is Out Now!
If you want to enjoy discounted concert tickets, then join the $MMT community!
Twitter: https://twitter.com/musicmetatoken
Discord: https://discord.gg/musicmetaversetoken
Website: https://musicmetaversetoken.xyz/
Instagram: https://instagram.com/musicmetaversetoken
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/introducing-mmt--the-new-token-for-live-music-fans-301825977.html
SOURCE Music Metaverse Token
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!