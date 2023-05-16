Introducing $MMT - The NEW Token for Live Music Fans…

LOS ANGELES, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- What is Music Metaverse Token?

The Music Metaverse Token ($MMT) is a cryptocurrency that harnesses the power of blockchain technology to revolutionize the way fans access live music events. $MMT allows users to purchase concert tickets at a fraction of the standard cost, making it a win-win situation for both artists and music lovers. By offering an unrivalled utility only available for owners of the coin, $MMT is set to challenge the traditional ticketing industry which has seen so many altercations in recent times.

The $MMT platform operates using a combination of smart contracts, blockchain technology, and tokenomics to create a seamless and transparent ticketing process. $MMT can offer significant discounts, up to 90% discount on prices currently on the market, bringing fans more chances to see their favourite artists live.

Fans can purchase these tickets using the $MMT cryptocurrency, and $MMT can be easily purchased on the DEX, UNISWAP where $MMT will reside.

Promote 2 Earn – StreamSpace & Partnership with StreamLIVE

By integrating $MMT into the world-leading live-streaming music platform, StreamLive, digital concert promoters can now earn $MMT by opening and operating their Streamspace – specialized, customizable virtual venues for hosting live music events & creating a social community around whatever the promoter may choose. This groundbreaking partnership creates a seamless and transparent system for promoters to monetize their efforts while also benefiting the wider music community.

StreamLive have already partnered with over 1,000 colleges in USA to bring this incredible offering to the future of the music industry – students studying music in college. Music students are being given the chance to become their own Digital Concert Promoter on the StreamLive platform, benefitting their learning & experience within the industry.

How it works

The process is simple and straightforward:

Open a Streamspace: approved Digital Concert Promoters create a virtual venue on the StreamLive platform, customizing its design, features, and overall atmosphere to suit the events they plan to host. The Streamspace for each promoter will completely unique, and will become a hub for their community.

Host an event: Concert promoters choose which upcoming StreamLive events they want to host in their Streamspace.

Monetize with $MMT: The more viewers a Digital Concert Promoter has in their Streamspace, the more $MMT they will earn!

$MMT is a niche Token for the Music Industry, and for Digital Concert Promoters. It not only provides incredible Utility for Music Fans, but also a major commitment to young music students looking to break into this highly competitive industry.

Key benefits of the Music Metaverse Token

Cost savings for fans: With the potential to save up to 90% on concert tickets, music lovers will find it much more affordable to attend their favorite events. The platform's transparent pricing structure also ensures that fans are never blindsided by hidden fees or surcharges.

Promote2Earn: Approved Digital Concert Promoters can earn $MMT simply by operating & attracting audiences into their Streamspace.

Enhancing opportunities in the music industry for Fans, Music Artists and Music Students & Professionals.

So, get ready to enjoy the show – Music Metaverse Token is here to revolutionize the concert experience for good!

$MMT Is Out Now!

If you want to enjoy discounted concert tickets, then join the $MMT community!

Twitter: https://twitter.com/musicmetatoken

Discord: https://discord.gg/musicmetaversetoken

Website: https://musicmetaversetoken.xyz/

Instagram: https://instagram.com/musicmetaversetoken

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/introducing-mmt--the-new-token-for-live-music-fans-301825977.html

SOURCE Music Metaverse Token