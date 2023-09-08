|
08.09.2023 18:37:00
Introducing BIOSTAR® cutting-edge Conventional TBNA (cTBNA) and Endobronchial ultrasound (EBUS) TBNA (EBUS-TBNA) needle: Revolutionizing Minimally Invasive Diagnostic techniques
SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a remarkable stride towards advancing medical technology, we are thrilled to announce the launch of our groundbreaking BioStar® Transbronchial Aspiration Needle (TBNA) designed to transform the landscape of minimally invasive diagnostics. This innovative needle sets a new standard in accuracy, ease of use, and patient comfort, offering medical professionals an unprecedented tool for precise tissue sampling and high-quality specimen needed for establishing a diagnosis and reliable staging of lung cancer. It comes in 21G, 22G and 25G needle configurations.
Built with a focus on enhancing patient care and clinical outcomes, this state-of-the-art needle seamlessly integrates with endobronchial ultrasound bronchoscopy (EBUS) procedures. The BioStar® is intended to be used for both Conventional TBNA (cTBNA) and endobronchial ultrasound (EBUS) TBNA (EBUS-TBNA) diagnostic techniques.
Key features of the BioStar® cTBNA/EBUS-TBNA Needle include:
Precision Engineered Design: The BioStar® TBNA Needle boasts an advanced, ultra-thin design that ensures minimal tissue disruption, increased accessibility, less puncture force and comfort during sampling.
Enhanced Visualization: With its enhanced needle design and clear ultrasound echogenicity the BioStar® needle provides real-time visualization, enabling clinicians to navigate complex anatomical structures with utmost accuracy.
Ergonomic Handle: The ergonomic handle design guarantees excellent maneuverability, facilitating seamless control and precise placement of the needle during procedures.
Optimized Sample Collection: With the Beak-shape needle tip, the BioStar® TBNA Needle offers improved sample collection mechanisms, optimizes specimen retrieval for accurate pathological analysis. It comes with two (2) needle tip shapes - standard Slant and Beak-shape tips.
Streamlined Workflow: With a user-friendly interface and intuitive setup, the BioStar® TBNA Needle streamlines procedural workflow, saving valuable time in busy clinical settings.
"Our commitment to advancing patient care and diagnostic accuracy has driven us to develop the BioStar® TBNA Needle – a revolutionary tool that empowers medical professionals to make confident, informed decisions," says Christian Rumpf, PhD, Sr. Director Sales & Marketing Europe.
Broncus Medical Inc.'s 21G BioStar EBUS needle has thin walls, providing a greater ability to access nodes that are difficult to reach while obtaining samples like a 19G needle. The resulting flexibility of this needle and the remaining 360° sharpness make it a real added value on the market!", says Dr. Andreas Fertl, Head of Pulmonology at the Martha-Maria Hospital in Munich, Germany.
The BioStar® TBNA Needle is now available for medical practitioners in Europe and the rest of the world except USA*, seeking to elevate their diagnostic capabilities. For further information, please visit www.broncus.com or contact info@broncus.com.
* BioStar® is NOT an approved device in the USA. It is currently under pre-market review by the US FDA.
About BRONCUS MEDICAL, INC.
Broncus Medical is a trailblazing medical technology company dedicated to pushing the boundaries of innovation in the pulmonary healthcare sector. With a steadfast commitment to improving patient outcomes, we strive to develop cutting-edge solutions that empower medical professionals and transform the way pulmonary diseases are diagnosed and treated.
www.broncus.com
LinkedIn
Twitter
Facebook
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/introducing-biostar-cutting-edge-conventional-tbna-ctbna-and-endobronchial-ultrasound-ebus-tbna-ebus-tbna-needle-revolutionizing-minimally-invasive-diagnostic-techniques-301922221.html
SOURCE Broncus Medical, Inc.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZins- und Konjunktursorgen: ATX und DAX gehen minimal höher ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen beenden Handel moderat im Plus -- Asiatische Börsen schließen leichter
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab am letzten Handelstag der Woche leicht nach. Der DAX schloss knapp oberhalb der Nulllinie. Die Wall Street notierte am letzten Handelstag der Woche knapp im Plus. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es am Freitag indes bergab.