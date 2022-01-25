Introducing Boroughs Guitars: A Brand for Aspiring Musicians

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Introducing Boroughs™ Guitars – a new brand designed to equip aspiring musicians with affordable, high-quality guitars and ukuleles, so they can start their journey and enjoy everything music has to offer. Harnessing the creativity, diversity, and inspirational nature of New York City and its five boroughs, Boroughs Guitars offers instruments that are thoughtfully designed, balancing quality with affordability. Designed by musicians with customer needs in mind, instruments are made with high-quality materials to provide well-rounded products with a strong build, quality components, clear sound, good playability and stylish features, all without compromising price.

"We're excited to introduce the Boroughs Guitars brand for beginner and experienced musicians alike," said Brian Harsh, Brand Manager at Boroughs Guitars. "We believe that playing an instrument is one of the greatest joys and something anyone can benefit from, regardless of who they are. Boroughs Guitars is committed to not only offering high-quality, affordable instruments, but also offering support, resources and education to help musicians on their journey."

Boroughs Guitars provides a robust line of beginner and step-up acoustic instruments for both aspiring and more experienced musicians of all kinds looking for a reasonably priced guitar or ukulele. Features include popular body styles, a modern headstock, modern finishes and high-quality components.

Boroughs Guitars instruments available at launch include:

B15M ¾ Size Dreadnought Guitar

Available in natural and sunburst

B20A Beginner Auditorium Guitar

Available in natural and sunburst

B20D Beginner Dreadnought Guitar

Available in natural, sunburst, and black

B20DPK Beginner Dreadnought pack

Includes Guitar, strap, gig-bag, strings, and picks

B20C Classical Guitar

Available in natural and sunburst

B30D Dreadnought Guitar

Available in natural, mahogany, and sunburst

B30DPK Dreadnought pack

Includes Guitar, strap, gig-bag, strings, picks, and tuner

B30ACE Auditorium Acoustic Electric Guitar

Available in natural and sunburst

B10US Soprano Ukulele

Available in natural, blue, and pink

B10UC Concert Ukulele

Available in natural

Pricing and Availability:

Boroughs Guitars along with gig bags for each body style are available now exclusively at Adorama.com, with ukuleles starting at $39.95 and guitars starting at $99.00. Customers can also purchase all their musical accessory needs including microphones, tuners, amplifiers, headsets and more through Adorama.

About Boroughs Guitars

Boroughs Guitars is a New York City-based guitar brand offering quality playing guitars and ukuleles at affordable prices. Founded in 2021, Boroughs Guitars focuses the joy and benefits of music and is on a mission to make well-built guitars accessible to all. This unifying vision is at the core of the brand, which represents the diversity and creativity found in the five boroughs of New York City. For more information, visit http://www.adorama.com/boroughsguitars .

