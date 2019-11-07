Introducing Cards With Pop from The Popcorn Factory

LAKE FOREST, Ill., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For messages that need a little extra "pop," The Popcorn Factory® has introduced an exclusive assortment of giftable greetings created for customers who want to express their thoughts through witty and relevant sentiments. Launching with more than 100 designs, the new Cards With Pop™ collection lets friends, family and co-workers commemorate everyday occasions, cultural moments and holidays in a fun-filled way. Each uniquely-designed greeting contains six ounces of Caramel Corn or Cookies & Crème gourmet popcorn and arrives in a signature gift box. The Popcorn Factory is part of the 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. family of brands.

"We're excited to introduce Cards With Pop, showcasing our commitment to continued innovation and differentiation in our product offerings," said Steve Druckman, President, Gourmet Foods and Gift Baskets, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. "This launch is part of our overall strategy to provide customers with more ways to express, connect and celebrate with the important people in their lives year-round. We hope this new collection will help inspire thoughtful everyday connections through clever and on-trend sentiments, often in a tongue-in-cheek way."

Each giftable greeting is affordably priced at $9.99, which includes free ground shipping within the continental United States. Designs within the Cards With Pop collection will be updated weekly, based on trends and cultural conversations. A sampling of current sentiments available for gifting include:

Seasonal : Pumpkin Spice And Everything Nice, It's Fall Y'All, Let It Snow, Santa Said U Need This

: Pumpkin Spice And Everything Nice, It's Fall Y'All, Let It Snow, Santa Said U Need This Congratulations : A Toast To You, You Nailed It, You Rock

: A Toast To You, You Nailed It, You Rock I'm Sorry : Hang In There, Sorry I Blew It, Sorry Your Team Is So Bad

: Hang In There, Sorry I Blew It, Sorry Your Team Is So Bad Thinking of You : Miss You More Than My Phone, Heard You Had A Ruff Day, Sending Positive Vibes

: Miss You More Than My Phone, Heard You Had A Ruff Day, Sending Positive Vibes Birthday : Birthday Llama, Messy Birthday, Happy Birthday Emojis

: Birthday Llama, Messy Birthday, Happy Birthday Emojis Just Because : You're Kind Of A Big Dill, Mondays Are The Pits, You Are The Greatest Of All Time, You are Magical

: You're Kind Of A Big Dill, Mondays Are The Pits, You Are The Greatest Of All Time, You are Magical Love & Romance: All You Need Is Love, Got My Eyes On You, I Love You Megaphone

As the collection evolves with new everyday sentiments and designs, customers can stay up-to-date by connecting with The Popcorn Factory on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and using the hashtag #CardsWithPop.

For downloadable images, please visit the 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. Newsroom.

About The Popcorn Factory®

For 40 years, The Popcorn Factory has delighted customers with flavorful popcorn and gourmet snack gifts. Headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, The Popcorn Factory specializes in fresh-popped popcorn using the finest corn grown in the United States. Each kernel is air popped using 100% corn oil and mixtures of classic and seasonal varieties, as well as unique flavor combinations. Offerings include iconic gallon tins, featuring exclusive designs, and packaging created for all celebratory and gift-giving occasions. The Popcorn Factory is part of the 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. family of brands. Shares in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, ticker symbol: FLWS.

