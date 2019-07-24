Introducing Iron Age's Immortalizer Work Boot Series: "Say No To Crack" with Industry's First Mortar and Crack-Resistant Leather

ST. LOUIS, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Iron Age Footwear proudly introduces its innovative Immortalizer work boot series. The Immortalizer becomes the first and only boot on the planet to feature mortar and lime-resistant leather as well as the Muckraker™ outsole cleaning system. These innovative durability features revolutionize footwear's fight against leather and rubber creasing, cracking, delaminating and splitting created by concrete and mortar.

The Immortalizer Composite Toe Work Boot comes in a 6" Lace-up and 10" Wellington version. Both models offer superior cushion with Iron Age's own Bootbed™ durable memory-foam footbed. The Crack-Resistant leather, tested in the lab and on the feet of bricklayers and precast workers at job sites, is attached by a direct-attached construction to a rubber slip-resistant outsole with Easy Clean grooves. Each version comes with a Muckraker™ metallic cleaning tool that scrapes wet mortar and mud out of the grooves, allowing for a much longer-lasting outsole.

Also helping to keep water away from the feet of tough concrete workers is an abrasion-resistant toe guard that wraps around the top and side of the toe. On the inside of the boot, a Hydrotex® Waterproof Liner wicks any penetrating moisture away from the foot while also allowing for breathability in the process. Masons, Precast workers, Construction Tradesmen, and any other worker who deals with lime and fly ash will appreciate this innovative work boot that will keep concrete and mortar out while also elongating the life of their boots to help their boot budgets.

"Iron Age Footwear rolls up its sleeves and hits jobsites to connect with construction workers and masons," states Brian Carney, VP of Spec Mix, the concrete and construction industry's market leader for cement-based building materials. "When you consider the level of commitment Iron Age dedicates to producing these work boots, they clearly respect the expertise of tradespeople and have their best interest at heart. Their latest breakthrough, The Immortalizer, proves this with a revolutionary crack-resistant leather that rejects the abuses of concrete and mortar."

Iron Age will be showcasing its Immortalizer series and asking masons from around the nation to "Say No To Crack" by putting Immortalizer boots on their feet throughout the fall at the Spec Mix® Bricklayer 500. Iron Age is a Gold Sponsor of the 24-event series culminating at the World of Concrete in Las Vegas in February 2020.

For information, videos, and reviews of The Immortalizer, visit http://www.ironagefootwear.com/immortalizer.

Iron Age Footwear is a brand of Warson Brands, also known as Warson Group, Inc., headquartered in St. Louis, MO. Warson Brands is a global manufacturer and marketer of military, tactical, and industrial safety footwear since 1989, and provides a variety of work and duty footwear under the world's finest brand names, Reebok, Rockport Works, Florsheim, Iron Age, Grabbers, and Knapp. Iron Age was the first protective toe footwear manufacturer in the United States, originating in Pittsburgh, PA in 1918. For more information, visit http://www.ironagefootwear.com. For all of our latest news, updates, events, promotions, and new product introductions, visit http://www.facebook.com/ironagefootwear and http://www.instagram.com/ironagefootwear.

SOURCE Iron Age Footwear