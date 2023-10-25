INTRODUCING LIFELINES: INNOVATORS OF SENSORY IMMERSION™

New Category of Everyday Well-Being Tools That Activate Senses, Promote Stress Relief From the Creative Mind of Toy Maker, Play Expert, and Entrepreneur Melissa Bernstein

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Are you among the 83% of American adults who feel stressed? 1

Meet: Lifelines

Melissa Bernstein, the creative Founder behind Melissa & Doug Toys, today announced her newest venture, Lifelines , a collection of Sensory Immersion™ tools that activate the body's natural stress relievers, your senses.

For more than 30 years, Melissa conceived over 10,000 toys designed to unleash children's imagination, but behind-the-scenes she hid a lifelong struggle with anxiety, depression and stress. After trying endless solutions to no reprieve, one simple nature walk changed everything. When Melissa focused on the sounds of the birds and flowing creek, the smells of spring flowers and fresh air, the warm tea in her hand - when she immersed her senses - she was able to break the cycle of rumination and experience the present moment in totality.

Lifelines literally brings stress relief to your fingertips with a science-backed collection of physical tools designed to activate the nervous system's calming response. When well-being practices are time-consuming, complex or expensive, stress relief can get stressful. However, science tells us that 80% of stress relief starts in your body, not your brain2. Sensory Immersion is all about seeing, smelling, and touching delightful things to signal to your brain that it's safe to feel good. The combination of a neuroscience-based approach with Melissa's one-of-a-kind creativity results in a completely new category of stress relief for adults.

"I created these new sensory tools as my own personal Lifelines, and I hope they can be as beneficial to others as they've been to me," said Melissa Bernstein, Founder of Lifelines. "It's become my mission to help people realize stress relief doesn't have to be stressful. It can be fun! And to empower them to activate their natural stress relievers - the senses - and rediscover joy and wonder in life's everyday moments."

Lifelines will offer a comprehensive suite of Sensory Immersion tools across all six senses. The first collection is focused on aroma, a powerful and science-backed category Melissa felt lacked innovation. The collection includes 45 products with 16 patents pending, spanning portable fidget tools, sensory writing, innovative diffusers, and essential oil blends. There are over 100 new products in development, including meditative art activities for adults and multi-sensorial sound and sight devices.

Lifelines Grounding Stones are patent-pending handheld diffusers designed for touch, combining the power of scent with fidgeting. Fidgeting has been scientifically proven to reduce stress and improve focus. The six unique and touchable designs feature an irresistible swivel and fit perfectly in the palm, for stress relief anytime, anywhere.

Lifelines sensory writing tools inspire focus and spark creativity. The Scented Colored Pencils elevate any writing experience. And the Pen Diffuser combines an innovative writing tool with four distinct aromas dispensed at your fingertips. Tactile Sensory Journals feature covers made for touch, with soothing embossed patterns inside to keep your ideas flowing.

Lifelines immersive diffusers pair with any of their 20 essential oil blends to activate smell, touch, and sight. The Waves Ultrasonic Diffuser combines breathtaking scents, colorful lights, and cascading mist inspired by the ocean's tides. The Shower Diffuser and Bath Diffuser turn any bathroom into a spa-like getaway. The portable and lightweight Everyday Diffuser fits perfectly into small spaces like a drawer, car or bag with no batteries or cords required.

And then there are Lifelines Essential Oil Blends, thoughtfully crafted aromas inspired by nature and curated by Melissa. This includes more than 20 different blends across five intoxicating scent families and four well- being goals: Energy, Calm, Focus, and Joy. Blends are made from naturally derived, sustainably sourced botanicals, free from parabens and dyes, and blended in the USA. All oils come with Lifelines' patent-pending Precision Pump™ for a mess-free application that dispenses the perfect amount of oil every time.

Lifelines products are affordably priced from $5.99-$29.99 and available at popular retailers nationwide including Target.

About Lifelines

Founded in 2022, Lifelines , is a collection of Sensory Immersion™ tools that activate the body's natural stress relievers, the senses. From the creative mind of toy maker and play expert, Melissa Bernstein, Lifelines established a new category of adult well-being products that are affordably priced and accessible at major retailers nationwide. For more information visit www.Lifelines.com .

