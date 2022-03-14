Introducing Lumanity - An Organization Dedicated to Accelerating and Optimizing Access to Medical Advances

NEW YORK and LONDON, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks the launch of Lumanity, a company dedicated to improving patient health by accelerating and optimizing access to medical advances.

Jon Williams, CEO of Lumanity, said, "We are delighted to introduce Lumanity to the world. Over the past decade, medical advances in oncology, rare diseases, neurological sciences, and cell and gene therapies have been truly unprecedented. However, the innovation in development, market access, and commercialization models has not kept pace. As a result, patients and our healthcare system often do not experience the full benefits of these astounding medical breakthroughs."

Lumanity brings together a unique and diverse collection of deeply experienced industry pioneers, data luminaries, subject matter experts, and proven problem-solvers with advanced clinical, scientific, and functional capabilities. The company was formed by merging several exceptional organizations, including: Cello Health, BresMed, Guidemark Health, Cyan Health, and Zipher Medical Affairs, and is backed by Arsenal Capital Partners, a leading middle market private equity firm specializing in building transformative healthcare businesses.

With offices in North America, the United Kingdom, European Union, and Asia, and work conducted in over 50 countries, Lumanity has 1,200+ experts working with top pharmaceutical and biotech companies to: identify and generate the evidence needed to demonstrate the value of their products and bring them to patients at a price reflective of that value; translate science and data into compelling product narratives that are relevant to stakeholders around the world; and, enable commercial decisions that position these products for sustainable success in the market.

Lumanity is actively investing in the development of unique methods and technologies to objectively assess and demonstrate the effectiveness and value of novel therapeutics. Through its culture of pragmatic innovation and ability to apply incisive thinking, Lumanity cuts through complex situations to identify transformative approaches and drive meaningful outcomes for patients.

"We formed Lumanity to improve patient outcomes by embracing diverse perspectives and weaving them together to create new strategies, insights, and approaches," continued Mr. Williams. "We are working with our clients to break down the barriers of patient access to novel and innovative therapeutics."

By transforming data and information into real-world insights and evidence, Lumanity powers successful commercialization and empowers patients, providers, payers, and regulators to take timely and decisive action. Every year, Lumanity supports over 50 payer submissions across 20+ countries, launch readiness and commercialization of over 80 brands and new indications, and numerous award-winning product campaigns.

About Lumanity

Lumanity applies incisive thinking and decisive action to cut through complex situations and deliver transformative outcomes to accelerate and optimize access to medical advances.

Turning aspiration into reality, Lumanity helps to deliver successful development strategies, payer submissions, commercial brand launches, and product campaigns.

For more information, please visit lumanity.com and connect with Lumanity on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Arsenal Capital Partners

Arsenal Capital Partners is a leading private equity firm that specializes in investments in middle–market healthcare and industrial growth companies. Since its inception in 2000, Arsenal has raised institutional equity investment funds of more than $10 billion, completed more than 250 platform and add-on investments, and achieved more than 30 realizations. The firm works with management teams to build strategically important companies with leading market positions, high growth, and high value–add. For more information, please visit arsenalcapital.com.

