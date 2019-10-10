Introducing Okta DynamicScale: Industry-Leading Customer Identity Solution Supports 500,000 Authentications per Minute

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA), the leading independent provider of identity for the enterprise, today at Okta Showcase announced DynamicScale, a new high capacity customer identity offering that enables transformative scale for the largest businesses and the most highly-trafficked apps and sites on the internet, supporting traffic bursts and extended use of up to 500,000 authentications per minute. This industry-leading infrastructure technology also gives DevOps and engineering teams the flexibility to test their applications with massive volumes of authentication, authorization, and user management traffic. With these enhancements, customers can ensure the performance and reliability of their apps under peak workloads and within the entire spectrum of identity use cases, whether it be a new product release, a viral marketing campaign, or a major shopping weekend.

The world’s most recognizable brands and largest organizations build technology to engage with a global user base, tailored to different channels and devices. Across all of those environments, enterprises need to deliver best-in-class performance for identity experiences under the most rigorous conditions, dynamically scaling to support bursts of traffic across a range of identity workflows. Organizations must also protect those users, taking into consideration the potentially crippling effects of security breaches and data loss on both the bottom line and a brand’s reputation. Increasingly, identity management has become central to effectively building seamless, secure digital engagement platforms, differentiating products, and winning long-term loyalty.

"The modern global brand drives millions of users to digital environments that are painstakingly designed to engage users on a daily basis,” said Diya Jolly, Chief Product Officer, Okta. "But on-premises, custom-built identity management solutions have historically been plagued by infrastructure maintenance, chronic instability and unreliability, and costly development demands, especially with infrastructure lying fallow for most of the year. Okta has gone far beyond the current landscape to not only meet the dynamic and diverse identity needs of the largest sites and apps on the internet today, but to create the identity infrastructure for the future. Using Okta, there’s virtually no limit to what global enterprises can reliably and securely do with identity.”

Resetting Identity Expectations

To deliver performance at unprecedented levels of scale, Okta has made significant investments in infrastructure automation and intelligence, leveraging more than a decade of customer experience to optimize proprietary horizontal and vertical scaling designs. As a result, Okta offers high capacity capabilities that enable enterprise DevOps teams to extend their existing Okta API rate limits to up to 500,000 authentications per minute to handle any type of planned or unforeseen surge in traffic with zero impact to their end users’ experience. With Okta’s industry-leading reliability, organizations can always provide a seamless and secure end user identity experience — even at the highest dynamic demand — without having to manage and maintain their own identity infrastructure.

"Cengage is driven to create affordable, quality learning experiences for students at all levels,” said George Moore, Chief Technology Officer, Cengage. "In order to deliver on that promise to a global community of students of all ages and backgrounds, Cengage relies on the Okta Identity Cloud to meet our scale and security needs. Okta’s cloud-hosted customer identity products have enabled us to innovate faster and offer incredible performance to the tens of millions of learners who count on us daily.”

Enabling Performance Testing and Providing Critical Support

In addition to high capacity customer identity solutions, Okta is releasing performance testing offerings that enable DevOps and engineering teams to validate performance at five times to 1,000 times their existing core API capacity, available on a monthly basis. The performance testing capability gives enterprises the flexibility to test their applications with massive volumes of traffic, ensuring the reliability of their apps under peak conditions.

Okta also offers organizations a designated senior support engineer with in-depth knowledge of the customer’s technical architecture, available on an annual basis. With this Okta expertise, DevOps and engineering teams can rely on streamlined communication, planning, and troubleshooting from project inception to go-live when tackling their most important digital transformation initiatives.

Availability

DynamicScale is available starting today for Okta customers. For more information, visit: https://www.okta.com/solutions/secure-seamless-customer-experience/#dynamicscale

To tune into Okta Showcase, register for the livestream here: https://www.okta.com/showcase-livestream

About Okta

