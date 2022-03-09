Introducing Paradis from Tea Forté

MAYNARD, Mass., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Embark on an adventure to paradise, the Limited-Edition Paradis Collection invites the mind and senses to escape to a lush locale blooming with summer plants and fruits. Tea Forté continues its partnership with The New York Botanical Garden (NYBG), with a fourth awe-inspiring collection, packaged in original artwork inspired by the rare book collections of The Garden's world-renowned LuEsther T. Mertz Library. A percentage of sales from the Paradis Collection help support NYBG's work in plant research and conservation, horticulture, and education. All blends are USDA Organic and Kosher Certified.

"The Paradis Collection is a delicious and beautiful assortment of blends which celebrate nature's bounty by featuring summer plants and fruits," says Jill Piscopo, Vice President of Product Development and Marketing for Tea Forté. "Paradis is exotic and inviting, with new takes on perennial tea favorites to awaken the senses with every sip."

Savor the tea ritual with the five alluring and modern blends each curated exquisitely for the Paradis collection:

GINGER LEMONGRASS - An organic herbal tea blends citrus notes, balanced by cool spearmint and mellow licorice.

LEMON LAVENDER - This bouquet of organic herbal tea melds garden herbs and flowers that feature sweet apple.

ORANGE JASMINE - A sunshiny citrus organic green tea brightens up fragrant night-blooming jasmine.

ORCHID VANILLA - Coconut flavor meets vanilla for an exotic steep in this organic black tea.

NEW - MANGO CITRON - An organic herbal tea with tart citrus melds with delicately sweet notes of mango.

Selections from the Paradis Collection include a Gift Set, featuring a Petite Presentation Box and limited-edition mango Café cup and tea tray (MSRP $55); Presentation Box featuring 20 infusers (MSRP $37); Petite Presentation Box featuring 10 infusers (MSRP $24); 15-serving Single Steeps® Sampler (MSRP $22); and a KATI® Loose Tea Steeping Cup with Stainless Steel Infuser (MSRP $20). Please note that all prices are MSRP and are subject to change; please check product listings for actual price at time of publishing. Most selections will be available online and in select retailers in March; gift set available online and in-store in April.

ABOUT TEA FORTÉ

The ritual of steeping and sitting down to a perfect cup of tea is as much about finding peace in the experience as it is about the taste. Impeccably sourced, handcrafted teas, signature pyramid infusers and design-driven accessories bring subtle flavors and simple refinement to every cup. With its understated luxuriousness, Tea Forté has become an everyday indulgence of tea connoisseurs in over 35 countries and is served at the world's leading hotels, restaurants, resorts and retailers. Learn more at TeaForte.com.

