Introducing Pyvot, A Premium Collection of Revolutionary Weighted Apparel

Innovative new brand merges fashion and function, with patent-pending technology

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the newly launched Pyvot brand reveals its first-ever collection of patent-pending weighted outerwear jackets, vests, and accessories. Inspired by the benefits of weighted blankets, Pyvot reimagines the everyday role and relevance of positive pressure in style-forward silhouettes.

"We are excited to introduce the benefits of our weighted technology through great looking styles," says Adam Levinsohn, Founder and CEO of Pyvot. "Three years in the making, we have developed everyday apparel for a healthier life — clothing that helps you feel more centered and present throughout each moment of the day. Pyvot is fashionable and has benefits that foster a wellbeing routine for everyone."

Each style features a unique distribution of precision-calculated weight, applying a comfortable amount of pressure that boosts emotional and physical wellness. Benefits for wearers include feeling more centered, improved posture and core strength, and burning more calories. However, the inherent functionality of the collection does not sacrifice aesthetics. The collection's on-trend palette, paired with styled quilting and premium features, makes it easy to transition from home to office to errands to travels abroad.

The inaugural collection's prices range from $65.00 to $295.00. All styles feature recycled polyfill and micro-glass pearls as well as water-resistant fabrics. The micro-glass pearls are strategically distributed throughout each garment for the best effect, balance, and comfort.

Women's Revolution & Men's Output Jacket (MSRP: $295): These jackets provide all the benefits of weighted apparel with a fashion forward design that hides the weight. Sewn with unweighted sleeves and hood, this multi-functional, all-around jacket offers excellent balance and ease of movement. Both the men's and women's come in three colorways.





Women's Spark & Men's Dash Vest (MSRP: $245): This active style vest fits close to the body like a gentle hug. The sporty design is the perfect choice for moments of movement and motion like walking and jogging. Great as a layering piece in cooler seasons. The slim fit design sits right above your belt line and is available in five colorways for the Spark, four for the Dash.





Women's Focus & Men's Journey Vest (MSRP: $245): A general all-around-town garment, these relaxed fit styles are designed to be worn anywhere, anytime. The casual, comfortable, and easy fit is perfect for when you're going to lunch, walking the dog, or going shopping. The vest hits mid-hip length and is available in four colorways.





Women's Verve Cap Sleeve (MSRP: $245): This versatile and unique short sleeve silhouette has diamond quilting and can be worn with a pair of jeans or over a fine knit sweater. It is available in two colorways.





This versatile and unique short sleeve silhouette has diamond quilting and can be worn with a pair of jeans or over a fine knit sweater. It is available in two colorways. Swirl Scarf (MSRP: $65 ): Wear this "infinity scarf" like a shawl to help relax your shoulders, wear it doubled around your neck to provide the comfort of deep touch pressure, or style it your own way. This Swirl Scarf is great for travel and is available in thirteen colorways.

To learn more and to shop the Pyvot collection, go to www.Pyvotlife.com .

About Pyvot

With a mission to make well-being routine for everyone, Pyvot merges fashion and function through its premium weighted apparel. The proprietary weighted technology is patent-pending and takes the athleisure category to a new level. Pyvot's revolutionary products apply a comfortable amount of pressure that amplifies everyday activities — like walking the dog or working on your laptop — to help you feel calmer and more present. Each item in Pyvot's launch collection — from its outerwear jackets, vests, and accessories - activates your body, and calms your mind. With its elevated designs, Pyvot finds a way to make everyday movement do more for you. Founded by third-generation veterans in the textile industry, the company's expertise is perfect for bringing the benefits of weighted apparel to the world. Please visit www.Pyvotlife.com for more information.

