INTRODUCING RACHAEL RAY® NITRO CAST IRON COOKWARE

VALLEJO, Calif., April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Meyer Corporation, U.S. introduces Rachael Ray® NITRO Cast Iron, a unique collection that uses next generation technology to address age-old problems that plague traditional and enameled cast iron cookware. As its name implies, Rachael Ray NITRO Cast Iron harnesses an innovative NITRO heat treatment to bring together the best qualities of both types of cast iron, while helping prevent common issues, such as rusting, chipping, and staining.

For years, Rachael Ray – who loves cooking with cast iron – has desired an improved option that combines the high performance of classic seasoned cast iron with the beauty of colorful enameled cast iron. Rachael Ray NITRO Cast Iron ticks all the boxes, offering incredible durability and fortified rust-resistance in a collection designed to be enjoyed for years and proudly passed on as a treasured family heirloom. The seasoned cooking surface sears beautifully, gets better with use, and is fortified to help prevent rusting. The color matte exterior is designed to prevent chipping and staining, comes in Gray, Agave Blue, Red, and a limited edition Almond (for the 12-inch Skillet), adding a gorgeous pop of color to kitchen decors and oven to table dining.

The collection's advanced NITRO heat treatment technology perfectly seals and smooths the usually porous surface of cast iron for enhanced rust-resistance and durability. This non-toxic heat treatment (nitrogen is a natural element that makes up 78 percent of the air that we breathe) also creates a surface that allows the color finish to bond, resulting in an exterior that is more resistant to scratches, cracks, chips, and stains than traditional enamel cast iron.

Easy to use and easy to clean, Rachael Ray NITRO Cast Iron optimizes cooking performance, durability, convenience, versatility, and styling. Oven safe to 500°F, and suitable for use on all cooktops, including induction, Rachael Ray NITRO Cast Iron is available now at retailers nationwide and at RachaelRay.com in the following essential items:

10-inch Skillet with Helper Handle and Two Pouring Spouts (Gray, Agave Blue, Red), $49.99

12-inch Skillet with Helper Handle and Two Pouring Spouts (Gray, Agave Blue, Red, and a Limited Edition Almond), $59.99

9x13-inch Baker (Agave Blue and Red), $69.99

6.5 Qt. Oval Dutch Oven with Lid (Agave Blue and Red), $149.99

For further information on Rachael Ray NITRO Cast Iron, and all other Rachael Ray cookware and kitchen products, please visit www.RachaelRay.com .

Rachael Ray® is offered by California-based Meyer Corporation, U.S., one of the largest cookware companies in America. In addition to Rachael Ray, brands sold by Meyer Corporation U.S. include Anolon®, Circulon®, Farberware®, Ayesha™ Curry, Hestan®, Ruffoni, BonJour, and LocknLock.

