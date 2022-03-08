Introducing RealRooms, Where Modern Living Comes Home (And Puts Its Feet Up)

With furniture for every space and stage of life, RealRooms has everything you need to create the modern home you deserve!

NEW YORK, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Get ready to live your best life…at home!

Introducing RealRooms, your go-to source for contemporary furniture and smart storage solutions to create the modern home you deserve.

Life isn't static and your living space shouldn't be either. RealRooms has furnishings and storage solutions for every room in your home and every stage of your life. From condo living to empty nesting and everything in between, its expansive selection of bedroom, living room, bathroom, kitchen, office and outdoor furniture is thoughtfully curated with smaller spaces in mind so you'll never have to compromise on style to maximize your space.

"We're saying goodbye to the days of comfort and creativity being constrained by square footage," said Joan Abrams, Director of eCommerce. "Our mission at RealRooms is to provide a premium shopping experience that enables every customer, no matter the size of their living space or the stage of their life, to manifest the home of their dreams.

RealRooms, a division of Dorel Home, the home furnishings division of Dorel Industries Inc., (TSX: DII.B; DII.A), is making modern furniture more accessible than ever before. Its catalog features a variety of functional pieces and high-quality brands, including RealRooms' own eponymous label, at prices ranging from under $200 for bedframes and sofas at $500. RealRooms also carries an array of stylish storage solutions, functional organizers and quality utility products for every room in the home, offering a convenient shop-from-home experience that's only one click away. Bonus? Every item, no matter how big or small, ships totally free!

Our living spaces have done some heavy lifting lately and it's time to show them some love. Visit realrooms.com to start living your best life…at home!

