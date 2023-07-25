INTRODUCING SUNSHINE PUNCH: A READY-TO-SERVE COCKTAIL FOR SUMMER SIPPING AND BEYOND

Inspired by an Orange Creamsicle, this Drink is Nostalgia in a Bottle

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Sunshine Punch , a ready-to-serve cocktail made from orange, creme, rum and vodka, bursts onto shelves. This nostalgically fresh beverage brightens up any gathering with its summer-ready, matte orange bottle design and smooth, citrus taste. Sessionable and shareable, the sun never sets on summer with Sunshine Punch.

Beyond the bottle, Sunshine Punch is rooted in friendship. What began as the go-to-drink of their campfire jam sessions in North Carolina went through years of taste testing among friends to get the flavor profile just right. Founders Brian Thomason and Matt Hemmings are lifelong friends who bonded over a shared interest in creative pursuits, adventures and a love of music. Inspired by sound and sun, the former classmates teamed up with a band of friends to develop a unique drink designed to be savored wherever you find your sunshine. Today, Sunshine Punch is proudly blended and bottled in their home state of North Carolina and aims to bring you back to those same, sweet summer memories we all share.

Sunshine Punch has a pleasant orange aroma up front that transitions into the perfect blend of orange and vanilla on the tongue, ending with a lingering cream finish that continues to develop with each sip. From beaches and pools to rooftops and campfires, Sunshine Punch is there wherever you find your sunshine.

"There's nothing like the feeling of reminiscing on the good times," said Brian Thomason, Co-Founder of Sunshine Punch. "We thought, 'What if you could bottle that?' With Sunshine Punch, we're proud to pour something that transports you to your sunniest memories. Our favorite way to sip Sunshine Punch is over ice. If you're feeling more creative, we also love it mixed into your favorite cocktail, sipped in a slushy or enjoyed as a chilled shot."

"Sunshine Punch is inspired by the mood, the moments that you're always chasing and would like to push pause on when they occur," added Matt Hemmings, Co-Founder of Sunshine Punch. "Ultimately, we wanted to throw ourselves into something that we – and the entire team – could be genuinely passionate about and have a lot of fun with. We love sippin' on Sunshine around the campfire or out on the water in North Carolina. We're excited to hear of all the ways and places you find your sunshine with Sunshine Punch."

Sunshine Punch (18% ABV) is rolling out now in 750ml bottles with an SRP of $24.95 at retail stores in the following states: NC, SC, GA, FL, TN, MI, OH, LA, TX, AL, MS, with additional states to come later this year. Nationwide DTC availability is set for August 1, 2023.

Media Contact: KLG Public Relations | sunshine@klgpr.com

ABOUT SUNSHINE PUNCH

Sunshine Punch is a ready-to-serve, bottled rum and vodka cocktail with a citrus-flavored creme base. Founded by lifelong friends Brian Thomason and Matt Hemmings, Sunshine Punch is bottled and blended in North Carolina. The multi-spirit beverage was created to be enjoyed with friends and family, wherever you find your sunshine. Now available in 750ml bottles with an SRP of $24.95 at retail stores in the following states: NC, SC, GA, FL, TN, MI, OH, LA, TX, AL, MS, with additional states to come later this year. Nationwide DTC availability is set for August 1, 2023. To learn more about Sunshine Punch, visit SunshinePunch.me and follow Sunshine Punch on Instagram .

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/introducing-sunshine-punch-a-ready-to-serve-cocktail-for-summer-sipping-and-beyond-301884290.html

SOURCE Sunshine Punch